After Kevin Hart Joked About Having An 'Action Star' Chat With Some Major A-Listers, Fans Had All The Harrison Ford Jokes

Kevin Hart is one of Hollywood’s biggest actors right now, as he consistently headlines notable films and establishes major business partnerships. So it shouldn’t be too surprising that he’s amassed some popular friends during his time in the limelight. While promoting his film, Lift, which is streamable with a Netflix subscription, he revealed that he's in a group chat with action movie stars. What was seemingly most shocking to some, though, is that legendary actor Harrison Ford is also apparently a part of it. Since Hart shared that information, the Internet has been dropping all kinds of jokes related to the Star Wars icon, and they’re great.

Many would agree that the 81-year-old star of the Indiana Jones movies (which are streaming) has developed a persona that’s both humorous and endearing. While he appears to be quite playful most of the time, he also gives off a no-nonsense kind of attitude and doesn’t mind being honest. He doesn’t exactly suffer fools, and that notion has been solidified in a number of funny ways. With that knowledge, social media users formed some sweet quips when reacting to the group chat news. One user on X , @big_business_, doesn’t believe the star would be too engaged in a such a chat:

I know Harrison Ford got that chat on mute.

He definitely comes off as a guy who enjoys his solitude here and there and likely doesn’t want to be bothered by constant notifications whenever someone comments in the chat. In addition to Kevin Hart and the Air Force One alum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan, Mark Wahlberg and Jet Li are reportedly also in the chat. I don’t know about you but I’d love to know what they’re discussing. On the flip side of that, @Srirachachau seems to be having a hard time grappling with the idea of the Han Solo portrayer actually being on this text chain:

I just do not believe Harrison Ford is keeping up with a group chat no matter who is in it.

Journalist Alisha Grauso has a somewhat different take, though. She humorously surmised that the star doesn’t chime in from time to time. However, the responses she has in mind don’t exactly scream, “Hey, let’s talk about the craft”:

Harrison Ford just drops in every so often with ‘Who is this? Why are you texting me?’ before forgetting about it for another seven months because he can't figure out how to remove himself from the group chat.

I can actually see that, especially since the star is known for sharing humorous and bombastic thoughts when he sees fit. After all, this is the same guy who hurled an F-bomb at stuntmen (for a fair reason) while working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As noted by Anthony Mackie, he was also known to hilariously blurt out a blunt statement on the Captain America: Brave New World set. User @mojotastic summed up his supposed participation in the chat with the following sentiments:

Harrison Ford is absolutely in this group chat against his will 😂