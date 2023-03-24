Kevin Hart Got Roasted By His Fans After Sharing Throwback Photo Of His Daughter On Her 18th Birthday

Actor Kevin Hart has never been one to hide how proud he is of his brood of four kids . Now, he has another reason to share with the world what a proud parent he is as his oldest child, Heaven, just turned 18 a couple of days ago. The Fatherhood actor decided to commence this occasion by posting a throwback photo of his daughter, but of course, this gesture was not without him getting roasted by his fans.

It’s natural for parents to share embarrassing stories of their child's youth or cute photos of them growing up. Well, Kevin Hart is one of those parents who shared with the world on Instagram a photo of his then-toothless young daughter, Heaven, wishing her a happy 18th birthday and wondering where the time has gone. Take a look at this adorable photo below:

This stand-up comic has made many references to his large number of kids in his comedy specials and his fans haven’t forgotten. Instagrammers just had to point out Hart’s most memorable jokes about his kids with examples such as these below:

Smileywild_ 18!!!!! I remember when she kicked her friend of the bed cause “somebody had to go” 😂

18!!!!! I remember when she kicked her friend of the bed cause “somebody had to go” 😂 Thomasmransome She can get her own juice now… ain’t gotta worry about whether you want to get her juice… 😂😂😂

She can get her own juice now… ain’t gotta worry about whether you want to get her juice… 😂😂😂 Alxx_89 Of all the pictures! 😂you pick the one with no front teeth! 😂😂

Of all the pictures! 😂you pick the one with no front teeth! 😂😂 T.herairness Daaannngggg “ Somebody had to go” is growing up so fast 😂😂😂

Now, Heaven Leigh Hart has a full set of teeth and has the ability to get her own juice! According to People , Heaven is Kevin Hart’s first child who was born on March 22nd, 2005. She apparently shares the same sense of humor as her father and hopes to show off her acting chops just like him. As Hart made a “daddy decision” to hold her back from acting until she’s 18, looks like the time may come very soon for Heaven. Hart also said last year to Ellen DeGeneres that his daughter talked about going to college in New York with his "manipulating" her to go to school in L.A. near him not working out so well. Fathers truly do find it hard to let their daughters go even when they become adults, don’t they?

This wouldn’t be the first time Kevin Hart has been joked about during moments with his kids. He got roasted back in December for having his 15-year-old son sit in the Christmas photo so he wouldn’t appear taller than his standing father. The Jumanji star has poked fun at his 5’2” height plenty of times, but maybe it was a Christmas wish not to have his height against his taller kid be the butt of everyone’s jokes for one holiday.