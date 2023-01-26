Kim Kardashian Got North West A Paw Patrol Role, And The Online Chatter About Nepo Babies Has Begun

It’s sometimes said that when it comes to success, and breaking through particularly tough barriers standing in the way of one’s career, it’s not what you know, but rather who you know. The right person opening the right door at the right time can lead to a first job, a promotion, or a big break that can send one on their way. However, nepotism is real, and the term “Nepo Baby” has become the rage lately , with negative attention shining on celebrities who are the children of famous personalities. Everyone from M3GAN star Allison Williams to the ladies of The View have stepped into the debate and either defended or embraced the notion. And now Kim Kardashian finds herself in the mix.

We already knew that Kim Kardashian was lending her voice to the upcoming animated movie Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and got a preview of what her canine character would look like. Recently, thought Kardashian confirmed on her IG story that her 9-year-old daughter North, whom she had with Kanye West, also is joining the cast. Paramount also confirmed a cameo for 7-year-old Saint West, making this movie a true family affair.

That’s cute, right? Well, normally, but in the era of “Nepo Baby” syndrome, the Internet treated this news the way that the Internet treats news: With outrage.

And then there are the ones that make the connection between Kim Kardashian getting her kids exposed to the Hollywood machine, and “Nana Kris,” who didn’t invent the concept but might have perfected it for reality television .

If only that were the meanest. Some folks who perhaps are spending too much of their time online went even harder against the casting, dragging Kim and Kanye into their outrage and making things rather personal.

I mean, we’re just talking Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie here, people. Let’s take it down a few notches.