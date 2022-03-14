The Kardashians Trailer: 7 Moments I Need Full Explanations For ASAP, Including Kanye Comment And Kim Kardashian's F-Bomb

America’s most famous reality TV family has been off the air for almost a year, after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its run after 20 seasons last summer. When The Kardashians makes its premiere on Hulu next month, it looks like Kim Kardashian, her sisters and mother will be making up for lost time. And there are some major moments, including a mention of Kanye West and an F-bomb from Kim.

The new trailer for the upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians is packed with clips that show the family members at work and in their personal lives, and there were quite a few moments that I need more information on, immediately. Let’s get straight into the juiciest teases, which I’m going to be wondering about until the series premieres:

Kim Kardashian Says ‘He Told Me My Career Is Over’

After saying, “It is really hard with Kanye,” Kim Kardashian is shown telling sister Kourtney Kardashian that, “He told me my career is over.” Assuming she’s actually talking about her ex-husband, it's a bold remark, given Kanye West and Kim have always seemingly been supportive of each other’s projects (like when Kim donned a wedding dress for a Donda event). These moments have happened in spite of their recent drama over co-parenting and Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, whose future on the Hulu show is unclear. Whatever Kim is referring to, I need answers, ASAP.

Kim Kardashian Declares ‘Burn Them All To The Fucking Ground’

Kim Kardashian is shown on the phone telling someone, “We have all the time and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.” She appears to be in an office, but it’s hard to get any context as to who she’s talking to or what she’s talking about. I can’t wait to find out.

‘Why Are We Always Making Excuses For The People That Traumatize Us?’

Khloé Kardashian is heard whispering these words to what looks like all of her sisters, as clips are shown of many of them wiping tears. There's also a separate scene showing Kendall Jenner storming out of a conversation with her mother Kris Jenner. The Kardashians apparently isn’t going to shy away from the family’s hardships, but what was Khloé talking about, and why was she whispering?

Khloé Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson ‘Trust Takes Time’

Speaking of trauma, Khloé Kardashian has said she’ll address Tristan Thompson’s paternity situation , but the trailer showed that the NBA player is actually on the show. Kardashian describes the couple’s relationship as “complicated?” and is shown telling him, “Trust takes time.”

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are At A Fertility Clinic?

Attention Kravis fans! As well as seeing Travis Barker’s elaborate proposal to Kourtney Kardashian , it looks like we’ll also get a peek at their journey to have a baby! Kardashian says “Travis and I want to have a baby,” before the couple is shown at a doctor’s office providing “a sample.”

‘I Feel Like I’m Being Chased,’ Says Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is shown telling someone on the phone that she feels like she’s being chased. She says it light-heartedly, not like she’s freaking out. However, the clip in the trailer followed Kylie Jenner being shown fighting through paparazzi and talking about her second pregnancy being much more public than her first. This makes me wonder if we’re going to see more of how fame affects the Jenner sisters’ daily lives.

Both Kris Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Advise That One Should ‘Never Go Against The Family’

The message is clear, as Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner both repeat “Never go against the family”: The Kardashians are a united front, a force not to be messed with. Who, then, did attempt to go against the brood?