Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash From Fans After Paying Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian’s Son On His Birthday
Sticking up for Mason!
Kim Kardashian has a fair number of nieces and nephews running around these days, in addition to her own four children with Kanye West. So on the surface it seems lovely that she remembered to take time to celebrate Mason Disick, the oldest of the KarJenners’ next generation, as he enters his teenage years. However, the SKIMS boss is receiving backlash from fans, after she posted what appeared to be a current photo of him on Instagram, months after his mother Kourtney Kardashian publicly said that he “doesn’t want any part of” social media.
When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé were all old enough to make the decision to live their lives in front of the cameras. This was not a choice given to the children they would go on to have, and we’ve seen the famous family take steps to maintain some privacy in that area — including Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner not publicly revealing their new babies’ names. A number of people on Reddit seemed to think Kim Kardashian’s post about Mason Disick was a direct violation of the 13-year-old’s wishes, with one saying:
The Redditor placed a photo over Mason Disick’s face, as to not repeat Kim Kardashian’s presumed error, when sharing the image posted to social media. In the photo, Kardashian stands back-to-back with the now-teenager, showing that he is taller than her. Many commenters who weighed in wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, saying hopefully she asked her nephew for permission to post the photo. They said:
- Obviously he could have given his consent but it’s just sooo Kim to do it when seemingly no one else has posted recent pictures of Mason.
- Someone else’s birthday and it’s still all about her 🤷🏼♀️
- Perhaps she asked him and he said yes.
Others pointed out that it’s possible Mason Disick had changed his stance since October, when Kourtney Kardashian said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that her children “don’t love” social media (though she added “Sometimes they do.”) The eldest Kardashian sister said (per The Sun):
Adding strength to the fans' belief that he doesn't want his pictures posted is that fact that both of Mason’s parents refrained from sharing current photos of their oldest son, with Kourtney Kardashian sharing a throwback of him and Reign on her Instagram to mark their shared birthday:
Kris Jenner also posted only older photos of both Mason and Reign Disick in her birthday tribute. It’s likely Kim Kardashian won’t address whether or not she got permission from her nephew to post his photo, but the fans just seem to be looking out for the teen’s best interests. We’ll have to see if Mason Disick makes any appearances on The Kardashians when Season 3 hits the 2023 TV schedule. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
