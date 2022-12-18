Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash From Fans After Paying Tribute To Kourtney Kardashian’s Son On His Birthday

Kim Kardashian has a fair number of nieces and nephews running around these days, in addition to her own four children with Kanye West . So on the surface it seems lovely that she remembered to take time to celebrate Mason Disick, the oldest of the KarJenners’ next generation, as he enters his teenage years. However, the SKIMS boss is receiving backlash from fans, after she posted what appeared to be a current photo of him on Instagram, months after his mother Kourtney Kardashian publicly said that he “doesn’t want any part of” social media.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé were all old enough to make the decision to live their lives in front of the cameras . This was not a choice given to the children they would go on to have, and we’ve seen the famous family take steps to maintain some privacy in that area — including Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner not publicly revealing their new babies’ names . A number of people on Reddit seemed to think Kim Kardashian’s post about Mason Disick was a direct violation of the 13-year-old’s wishes, with one saying:

Kim posting this when Mason has said he doesn’t want to be on social media is such a Kim thing to do.

The Redditor placed a photo over Mason Disick’s face, as to not repeat Kim Kardashian’s presumed error, when sharing the image posted to social media. In the photo, Kardashian stands back-to-back with the now-teenager, showing that he is taller than her. Many commenters who weighed in wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, saying hopefully she asked her nephew for permission to post the photo. They said:

Obviously he could have given his consent but it’s just sooo Kim to do it when seemingly no one else has posted recent pictures of Mason.

Someone else’s birthday and it’s still all about her 🤷🏼‍♀️

Perhaps she asked him and he said yes.

Others pointed out that it’s possible Mason Disick had changed his stance since October, when Kourtney Kardashian said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that her children “don’t love” social media (though she added “Sometimes they do.”) The eldest Kardashian sister said (per The Sun ):

Like Mason doesn't love it. He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids.

Adding strength to the fans' belief that he doesn't want his pictures posted is that fact that both of Mason’s parents refrained from sharing current photos of their oldest son, with Kourtney Kardashian sharing a throwback of him and Reign on her Instagram to mark their shared birthday:

