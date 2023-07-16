Kim Kardashian’s The Pantaleggings Queen, But Meadow Walker Wore Nothing But The Pant Shoes In New Post

Fresh off of her appearance in Fast X, one of the final movies in the original franchise, Meadow Walker is taking a note from Kim Kardashian’s book. The actress recently tried out the pantashoes trend , a portmanteau that is literally what it sounds like: pants combined with shoes. The actress and influence actually went a step further and didn’t even bother with a top while trying out the leggings-oriented look. It’s all about the shoe pants, people!

With 4 million followers on Instagram, Meadow Walker’s solidly in the influencer sphere at this point, and she frequently is on the cutting edge of fashion trends. While probably not as popular as her shoutouts to her “Uncle” Vin Diesel and her throwback tributes to her lovely dad Paul Walker, she’s growing a career for herself outside of her famous “family.” You can see her latest topless Stories post, below.

(Image credit: Meadow Walker Instagram)

Pantashoes, also sometimes known as pantaleggings, have been popular for a few years now. Salma Hayek was a bit ahead of the curve when she wore them in 2017, but they really took off after Kim Kardashian and others started regularly rocking the look in 2021. The brand’s signature style is certainly memorable and when worn is generally “the thing” about an outfit that is most eye-catching.

The shoe leggings aren’t cheap either. They are produced by the luxury retailer Balenciaga and are priced for thousands of dollars. A white pair of Jersey Camden leggings from the brand cost $3,190. A similar pair of booties from the brand with the “toed” look that Walker is sporting will only run you $1,590, but those aren’t technically “pantashoes,” just shoes.

Plenty of other styles of the pantaleggings do exist and other brands have started a similar take on the pant+shoe, including this notable printed look from Jeffrey Campbell.

Jeffrey Campbell pantalones, Nordstrom

There have been plenty of red carpet trends in 2023, including the pantashoes. Barbiecore is also a big deal in summer 2023, as the Barbie movie's release approaches. (The flick will hit the 2023 movies schedule on July 21.) Sheer has also been a big trend on varying carpets and at plenty of events, and it's one Meadow Walker even tried out while walking the red carpet with Vin Diesel for Fast X.

(Image credit: Franco Origlia/WireImage)

Walker recently cameo'd in Fast X and will doubtless be on the red carpet for the next installment of the popular franchise. Given she went see-through for the 10th movie in the franchise, I wouldn't be surprised if she tried something trendy next time around, too. We'll keep you posted every step of the way.