A Live-Action Frozen? One Actress Is Already Putting Her Hat In The Ring: ‘It Would Be Very Fun To Shoot Ice Out Of Your Hand’

Disney’s got a jam-packed slate of upcoming live-action remakes lined up for the 2025 movie schedule and beyond, but could Frozen be the next classic to get the real-world treatment? If it is, one big-name actress is already eager to step into Elsa’s (snow?) shoes. Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of Furiosa, is throwing her hat in the ring, saying “It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand,” the 28-year-old actress recently shared. And honestly, she’s not wrong!

Long-time fans of The Witch star might be surprised to learn she’s a huge House of Mouse enthusiast. In a recent chat with Vogue , she opened up about her “dream” Disney role, and it turns out she’s got her eye on none other than Frozen’s Ice Queen, Elsa. When talking about the iconic snow superpowered princess, she said:

I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand. Also, you’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick.

Let’s be honest: there have been some great Disney live-action remakes , but unfortunately, there have also been some not-so-great ones. For every hit like Cinderella and Pete’s Dragon, there’s been a less successful attempt like Pinocchio or Mulan. However, a live-action take on one of the most popular animated films in recent memory makes a lot of sense, especially since Disney is already exploring more recent animated hits, like the upcoming Moana adaptation . And honestly, who better to play Elsa than Anya Taylor-Joy?

The Queen's Gambit star not only looks the part but has the acting skills to back it up. Plus, she’s ready for the challenge. She continued:

I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work. I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me.

With her striking looks, ethereal presence, and undeniable acting talent, Anya Taylor-Joy has all the makings of a princess fit for The Happiest Place on Earth—and I'm all in for it. Her ability to convey deep emotion through subtle facial expressions and body language, like in her almost wordless yet powerful performance in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga–which is just one of the many badass things about the flick –shows she could perfectly balance strength and vulnerability as Elsa. Let’s face it, a live-action Frozen is bound to happen sooner or later, so why not make it happen with Anya?

While there’s no official word yet on a live-action Frozen being part of the many upcoming Disney movies , Anya Taylor-Joy’s interest might be the spark the Entertainment Giant needs to make it happen. With her proven talent and genuine passion for the project, she could be the perfect choice to bring Elsa to life in a new and exciting way. Until then, fans will have to keep their fingers crossed—and maybe hum a few bars of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" while revisiting the first two animated entries in the series, streaming with their Disney+ subscription .

