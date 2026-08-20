90 Day Fiancé Fans Have Found Mido's Music Video, And The Comments Are Brutal

Not long after we saw his acting performance that led to the most horrific proposal I've seen on 90 Day Fiancé, Mido Fayed is getting dragged by fans for a music video he made. The Egyptian-born 90 Day star has dreams of becoming an A-list actor in Hollywood, and maybe he should stick to that based on the comments on his song "Had Tany."

Mido is listed as the singer, co-writer of the lyrics, and director of "Had Tany." The song, which is sung in Arabic, translates to a song about a man overcoming past failures and promising the world he will succeed. Take a look at the video below:

Mido Fayed - Had Tany ( Official Music 🎶 Video ) ميدو فايد - حد تاني - YouTube Watch On

This isn't a video you'll see on 90 Day Fiancé as he and Debby Rolando continue their journey of ups and downs on the eventual path to marriage. Even if it hadn't leaked that he and Debby got married, the shots of what looks to be Louisiana and New York would be dead giveaways that he is still in the United States long after his K1 visa expired.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As mentioned, there are a lot of comments on the video, which, as of writing, has amassed 14,000+ views. Unfortunately, there are far more negative comments than positive, potentially from 90 Day Fiancé fans watching his episodes as they air on the 2026 TV schedule. Here's a sampling:

I wish I could take my view back… - @BM861

The level of narcissism.... - @amandacq3112

Did Debbie film this? - @Lionheartedgirl74

What a dork.😂 No taste at all 🤮 - @boogiewoogiewookie

Mido, get a real job. This sucks. - @sugarbud

Those are just a few of the mean comments, which again might just be tied to 90 Day Fiancé fans who are watching his storyline unfold on TLC or with their HBO Max subscription. This is to say, it's entirely possible these negative comments have nothing to do with the actual song itself, but more because of who is singing it.

More On 90 Day Fiancé A 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Couple Split, And It Apparently Wasn't Mutual

90 Day Fiancé cast members pursuing music careers is actually quite common in the franchise, as we've seen a few over the years create music on the side. The most famous was Stig Da Artist, who was actually a notable music star in Belize who hoped to make a splash in the United States. His diss track on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise didn't top the charts in the States, but it was pretty funny.

Other 90 Day singers include Usman Umar, Kara Leona, and Jibri Bell. We have yet to see a music megastar come out of the fold, but not everyone can transition from reality television star to music sensation. Eventually, however, I have faith that someone from this franchise will win a Grammy like other past reality icons like Kelly Clarkson or Cardi B.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until that day comes, 90 Day Fiancé continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, with The Last Resort Season 3 airing on Mondays at the same time. Both are worth checking out for those who have yet to do so, and there's plenty of time to get caught up before the tell-all specials!