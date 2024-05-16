Kristen Bell Shares Parenting Rule She And Dax Shepard Have Related To Fights

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. Because while it's a dream that offers exciting opportunities, it can also make one's personal life into a public matter. While not at the level of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard know this all too well, and are often refreshingly honest about what's happening with them. And recently Bell shares a parenting rule she and Shepard have related to fights.

The pair of actors have often shared their lives warts and all. Case in point: Shepard revealing his relapse a while back. They're also honest about the difficulties of parenthood, which is endlessly relatable. When speaking with People, the Veronica Mars icon peeled back the curtain and revealed a parenting rule they live by. As she put it:

We always make up in front of them if anyone gets snarky or frustrated or fights, which we all do. We do not have the makeup, our conflict resolution, be behind closed doors. Even if at dinner, let's say, one of us is frustrated and is a little snarky and then we go to bed. We'll apologize to each other the next morning. Then we will apologize and make amends to each other in front of the kids so that they can see how conflict resolution actually happens.

Honestly, I'm sold. Bell previously shared her secret to a happy marriage was vulnerability, and it seems that also extends to the way she and Shepard are parenting their two children. Looks like they want to model a way to resolve conflict and compromise, rather than keeping that a private aspect of the couple's relationship.

People argue, and there's nothing wrong with that. Kristen Bell doesn't seem to be placing blame on herself of Dax Shepard for that. But it's how they resolve their issues and model good behavior that is of the utmost importance.

This is just the latest example of the celebrity couple being honest with the public about what it's actually like in their family unit. Previously, Shepard admitted they struggled during the pandemic with being trapped at home together, while Bell has been open about their use of couples therapy.

While Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard often share anecdotes about their lives as parents, they've also put up boundaries about how much they're exposed to the public. Specifically, they don't show their children's faces when posting on social media, offering them privacy in a world where both parents are public figures.

Professionally, both the pair are seemingly always keeping busy and working. Bell is attached to a number of project including Frozen 3, while Shepard hosts the wildly popular podcast Armchair Expert. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the theater.