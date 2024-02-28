Dax Shepard Opened Up About How It Was Bradley Cooper Who Helped Him To Share His Sobriety Journey After He Fell Off The Wagon

Oscar winner Bradley Cooper apparently played a crucial role in encouraging actor and podcast extraordinaire Dax Shepard to publicly disclose his relapse after achieving 16 years of sobriety. During a recent podcast appearance, the 49-year-old actor opened up about how The Guardians of the Galaxy voice performer, also 49, was instrumental in his decision to share his struggles with sobriety in 2020.

In a heartfelt revelation on the Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, Dax delved into the complexities of his sobriety journey, including a pivotal moment when the Star is Born actor stepped in to guide him through a challenging period. The Without a Paddle actor’s story, punctuated by honesty and vulnerability, highlights the intense pressure public figures often face, particularly when confronting personal issues like addiction.

The conversation took a deeper dive when Ferguson, the Modern Family alum and podcast host, asked about Dax’s thought process behind making his relapse public. Shepard admitted that his initial inclination leaned significantly towards keeping his relapse a secret rather than him and his wife Kristen Bell sharing how they handled the situation as a couple publicly. However, the Maestro director and star’s perspective shifted Dax’s handling of the situation. As he tells it:

The last thing I wanted to do was go in public, seven days after the collapse of everything, and share that with people. But it would have felt so dishonest. The bond and the agreement you have with the audience would have just felt like a huge violation of all these people who had been listening for years and maybe looking to me as a role model.

Dax initially struggled with the decision to share his relapse but ultimately decided he wanted to remain committed to honesty with his audience. He credits a conversation with his fellow Hit and Run cast member as the turning point that convinced him to share his relapse publicly, despite the difficulty of doing so. During their conversation, Cooper directly asked Shepard about his intentions, which led him to be more candid with his audience. Thev Parenthood vet continued:

He said, 'Are you going to?' 'Cause I told him I relapsed. And then he said, 'Are you going to tell everyone?' And I said, at that point, I was like, 'I don't think so.’ And he said, 'Well, let me tell you this. There's nothing helpful about a guy that's 16 years sober, and married to Kristen Bell, and is rich. What's helpful to somebody is someone who just ate s--- and gets back up.'

Shepard shared his struggle with sobriety on his Armchair Expert podcast following the advice from Bradley Cooper. In the episode recorded on September 21, poignantly titled “Day 7,” the Zathura alum opened up about his setback and discussed his journey towards sobriety. He shared that his lapse was linked to the use of painkillers after suffering injuries in a motorcycle accident, marking a poignant chapter in his ongoing journey towards sobriety.

Cooper, who achieved sobriety at the age of 29, has similarly been transparent about his battles with addiction . In an appearance on the Smartless podcast (hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes), Bradley Cooper said Arnett helped him get sober. This surely had to set a precedent for openness and honesty that helped him inspire Shepard years later. This mutual understanding and shared experience of overcoming personal challenges strengthened the bond between the two, showcasing the power of support and solidarity in the face of adversity.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please get in touch with the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please get in touch with the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.