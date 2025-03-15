Hear Me Out: Lady Gaga Is Great At Drama. Why I'd Love To See Her Lead A Musical Comedy

I think it is safe to say that Lady Gaga (née Stefani Germanotta) has secured herself a spot among the best musician-turned-actors of all time. To this day, I still believe that she deserved to win more than just the 2019 Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Shallow,” considering the astonishing and heartbreaking performance she gives in A Star is Born. In fact, I believe her acting talents deserve even more recognition than that.

The Grammy-winning pop star’s big screen appearances so far – also including her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci cast and a new reimagining of Harley Quinn in Joker Folie à Deux – have been predominantly dramatic. Even the one small screen performance that earned her a Golden Globe was as a terrifying vampire queen in the fifth season of the acclaimed horror anthology TV show, American Horror Story. However, much of her other work in TV has proven to me that Lady Gaga has what it takes to light up the silver screen with something a bit more goofy. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: NBC)

Lady Gaga's Comedic Talents Deserve The Big Screen Treatment

For Saturday Night Live’s 50th season, Lady Gaga made a long-awaited return to Studio 8H to pull double duty as the host and musical guest in March 2025. In my opinion, the episode (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription) most definitely did not disappoint and saw the artist demonstrate her comedic skills better than ever, making me wonder why she has not starred in a comedy yet. The closest she has come to giving a humorous cinematic performance is her cameo in Machete Kills as one of El Cameleón’s disguises, but even that was too badass to be considered overtly funny.

In addition to the night’s sketches – some of which were among the best featuring a famous musician in SNL’s history, if you ask me – I thought her musical performances that night were uniquely animated and full of character in a somewhat uproarious way. Keeping that and her awesome performance at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in mind, not only would Gaga nail a comedy, but I think she is even better suited for a musical comedy movie that would allow her to utilize her wonderful singing and dancing skills and her willingness to be funny in one potentially epic project.

(Image credit: NBC)

Bowen Yang Should Be In The Movie, Too

I have no idea what the plot of Lady Gaga’s musical comedy movie (or, even better, musical horror comedy movie) would be. However, I already know exactly who I would choose to be her co-star.

I understand why “Lord Gaga’s” Weekend Update appearance is one of the more popular bits from her Season 50 SNL episode, but the real standout that night for me was her and Bowen Yang’s parodic rendition of “Wonderful Tonight.” This duet was doubly impressive, as it was not only a gut-buster but also proved that the SNL star and his pop music idol can harmonize with one another masterfully. Plus, Yang is already a veteran of the Wicked movie cast, so there is no question that they would make a dynamite duo performing more farcical tunes in a movie together.

If my words cannot convince you, I recommend you stream Lady Gaga’s SNL Season 50 episode on Peacock now and maybe even check out her first hosting gig from 2013, too. That should give you all the proof to understand why I – a person who is not the biggest fan of musicals – would kill to see her bring her comedic skills to the big screen in one.