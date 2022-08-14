LAPD Ends Investigation Into Anne Heche House Crash While Stars Pay Tribute To The Actress After Her Death

Hollywood lost yet another star this past week in Anne Heche, who died at the age of 53 after sustaining injuries in a car crash. The accident occurred over a week ago and, shortly after, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the matter. But now, the LAPD has confirmed that it is no longer probing the situation. All the while, stars from across the entertainment industry are paying tribute to Heche after her untimely passing.

The LAPD announced the end of its investigation this past Friday, the same day that the Emmy winner was declared legally dead. The law enforcement agency’s analysis of the crash reportedly began on August 5th, the day that it happened. At that point, the authorities launched a DUI investigation and issued a warrant for the star’s blood draw test. The LAPD confirmed the conclusion of its examination through a statement that was shared with People . In it, the department also acknowledged how things would proceed with any records that were requested:

As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case. Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.

On that Friday, Anne Heche was involved in multiple car crashes in the Mar Vista neighborhood in West Los Angeles. Heche first crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex, before she reportedly pulled off and sped away. She later crashed her vehicle into a second residence, resulting in a fire. Heche’s reps later provided an update on her status, revealing that she was in “critical condition” and had fallen into a coma. By the end of last week, it was said that Heche was “not expected to survive.”

Authorities later confirmed that they would examine Anne Heche’s blood , and the results of said test were made known a few days ago. However, the results of Heche’s toxicology report proved to be somewhat complicated. Both cocaine and fentanyl were found in her system, though experts could not determine whether the latter was given to her as pain medication from hospital staff or if it was in her blood before the crash.

In the aftermath of the Six Days, Seven Nights star’s passing, there’s been an outpouring of love for her. Her ex-husband, Coley Laffoon and their son, Homer, paid emotional tribute shortly after she was declared dead. When former girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres broke her silence on the crash , she wished her ex’s family the best and, after the star’s passing, the former talk show host sent even more love:

This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love.August 12, 2022 See more

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba also paid tribute to the late actress, who’d competed on the 29th season of ABC’s reality competition series. Inaba got candid about the beloved star in a lengthy Instagram post, which included a sweet photo:

A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn honored the Volcano actress, too. While she appeared in a number of notable films and TV shows during her career, Gunn fondly remembered one of her stage performances:

Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIPAugust 12, 2022 See more

Her former Twentieth Century collaborator, Alec Baldwin, honored her memory as well. He posted a video to Instagram in which he reflected on their time working together:

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper, sent well wishes after the crash and spoke out once again after learning of her death. Tupper simply posted a photo to Instagram with a brief, but loving, caption:

A post shared by James Tupper (@mrjamestupper) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It’s rarely ever easy losing a loved one, especially when the circumstances play out in this manner. One can only hope that those who were able to know the Men in Trees star find comfort and healing, especially now that the investigation has reached its end.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Anne Heche during this difficult time.