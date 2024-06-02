Lenny Kravitz On Why The Heck He Wears Leather Pants When Working Out, And How Athletes React When Seeing Him In The Gym

When one thinks of gym attire, leather pants and boots likely aren't the first or most ideal options that surface. But Lenny Kravitz has always stood out from the crowd, so it tracks that those are his go-to choices. The rock icon recently shared the surprising reason he often finds himself pumping iron shirtless while in his signature leather pants. It's a choice that his daughter Zoe Kravitz finds amusing , and the reactions he apparently gets from professional athletes are nothing short of priceless.

During a candid discussion about his new album Blue Electric Light, available on Apple Music's YouTube channel , Lenny Kravitz shed some light on his unconventional workout gear, revealing that while his choice of attire often elicits amusing reactions, the reasoning is surprisingly practical. He explained:

I had to go meet my trainer. I had an hour. So, the way I work, when I have time, when we can match up, I gotta do whatever I gotta do. ‘Oh, I can take you now.’ ‘Oh where are you? ‘OK, boom!’ I go. I don't care what I'm wearing. I've worked out in everything. If I'm doing cardio, no, I'm going to put on something that I can sweat in. If I'm lifting weights, I don't sweat so much. I show up in what I show up in.

Clearly, there is a method to the “Fly Away” singer’s madness, because he’s shown off those unbelievable abs of his , and that probably wouldn't be the case if wearing leather had an adverse effect. Still, his success hasn't stopped the jokes from flying his way. Lenny continued:

And it's funny, because I also train with professional athletes, NFL players, major league baseball players, wrestlers, boxers. They'll see me come in some jeans and boots and one of those shirts that my daughter talks about, and they laugh. It's like, ‘We're going to work out with him wearing that?’ And then I destroy.

It's clear that at 60, Lenny Kravitz is sticking to his guns, regardless of how much his daughter roasts him over his netted shirts — a wardrobe critique he takes in stride with good humor . Whether he's rocking out on stage or hitting the gym, Kravitz’s dedication to his unique style and authenticity never wavers. And honestly, what’s more rockstar than that? I still can’t wrap my head around why his future son-in-law Channing Tatum didn’t cast him in Magic Mike 3 . We were truly robbed of seeing that legendary physique on the big screen, at least for now.

For those curious about Lenny’s latest ventures beyond showing off his abs with The Hunger Games cast , his new album Blue Electric Light dropped in late May. Be sure to check out his full interview below to hear him discuss his latest musical venture.

It's clear that while you can take the rockstar out of the netted shirts and leather pants, you can't take the leather pants and netted shirts out of the rockstar—even in the gym. But hey, who are we to judge?

Even at 60, Lenny has a body most of us would die for. It's uncertain when we'll next see Lenny's abs on the big screen, but keep an eye on our 2024 movie schedule in case something is announced.