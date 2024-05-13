Lenny Kravitz Ditched The Netted Shirt To Work Out Shirtless (In Jeans), And The Fan Comments Are A+

A rock star like Lenny Kravitz doesn’t need to work out wearing the usual active garb like sweatpants, sneakers and tank tops, it seems. He’s got his own method of exercise that involves showing off those unbelievable abs of his . And, during one of his latest workouts, he ditched his signature netted shirt to work out shirtless while also sporting blue denim jeans. With that, fans are leaving A+ comments, as they gaze upon the Hunger Games actor doing pull-ups while baring his excellent physique.

Lenny Kravitz is a prime example of how you truly are as young as you feel. Set to turn 60 towards the end of this month, the “Fly Away” singer has the body of a young adult, flexing those abs while seeking to maintain them with a firm workout. If you want to see a shirtless Kravitz show you how to master pull-ups while wearing denim bottoms, check out his Instagram video below:

With his new single “Human” playing in the background, the star is working those rings for sure. He impressively knows how to spread his legs apart mid-air without ripping those pants, too. Something tells me the Grammy winner has done this type of workout without donning the denim. If you thought watching the Butler alum perform those pull-ups was entertaining, the responses he received in the comment section will truly make your day. Check some of them out:

Between the leather pant power-lift and the boot-cut pull-ups, I'm convinced this man does not own a single pair of workout shorts. - @jennsylvania

The only guy who does pull-ups wearing St Laurent denim.. With style bro ✌🏼 - @gentlemanmodern

59 years ?? 👏👏 - @ossopinocchio2018

…… as I sit in my Eames chair and drink my coffee, I'll just watch you exercise 😂 - @vanessanycdogabouttown

Never knew I needed a video of barefoot Lenny Kravitz in jeans and shades doing calisthenics until today. Thank you, God. 🙏🏿 😍(^_^) - @ms_angelarenee

I don’t think many would have expected a workout video of Lenny Kravitz doing pull-ups in jeans, but it does track for him. Don’t forget this was the man who once showed us how he works out in leather pants and his infamous mesh tops. All in all, it’s unique maneuvers like these that are eye-catching and inspirational for everyone to work out in clothing that works for you.

We all know the clothing that’s worked well for the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” musician is his ab-flaring see-through netted shirts. His daughter, Zoë, certainly knows that, as she roasted Lenny during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony saying his relationship to netted shirts “is probably your longest one.” Luckily, her father has a great sense of humor, with his reaction to his daughter roasting him being that he felt it was “quite appropriate.” There are some things about ourselves we can’t deny, and you can't help but appreciate when honest thoughts on them come from the ones we love.

Fans of Lenny Kravitz all agree that not only does the Shotgun Wedding actor age with grace, but he works out with style. I'm not sure if others will follow suit and workout shirtless and in jeans. Still, we can’t knock what seems to work for the talented musician and, hey, it’s working well. Be sure to look at our schedule of 2024 movie releases in case Kravitz has a production that crops up there.