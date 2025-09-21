Lewis Pullman Had A Heartfelt And Funny Response About Working With Dad Bill Pullman On Spaceballs 2

If you’ve been keeping up with the hype around the upcoming Spaceballs 2, you probably know a few exciting things about the sequel. First off, it's actually happening! Mel Brooks is returning as Yogurt, and Josh Gad is on board as a co-writer and star. Plus, Bill Pullman is returning as Lone Starr, but this time he’s got some company—his real-life son, Lewis Pullman, is joining the cast, too. Lewis just shared a humorously sweet take on getting to suit up for the sequel to one of the best parody movies of all time alongside his dad.

In a recent interview with IMDbPro, shared via a clip on the platform’s official Instagram account, Lewis Pullman opened up about the surreal and special experience of acting alongside his father who, famously, along with the late John Candy, starred in the original 1987 Mel Brooks comedy. He told the outlet:

I'm excited as hell. It's pretty monumental to be able to work with my dad in a real capacity on something that was so -- that was his second movie. It's some big, big shoes, but luckily I don't have to fill them, because he's filling them and he's going to be there. So, I'll have a different pair of shoes that I can dance around in.

It’s a charmingly humble take from the younger Pullman, who’s been carving out a solid filmography of his own with hits like Top Gun: Maverick, Bad Times at the El Royale, and of course the 2025 movie release, Thunderbolts*. Pullman is certainly on the rise as he steps into the orbit of a cult classic that helped launch his dad’s career nearly four decades ago. So, in other words, he’s not trying to be Lone Starr Jr., but instead is bringing his own flavor to the party, with dad still holding the keys to the Winnebago.

Lewis Pullman was honored with the IMDb ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where he also debuted his latest project, The Testament of Ann Lee. And while he may be dancing in a different pair of shoes, fans are all in—especially after the hilarious teaser trailer dropped, teasing the generational team-up we've all been waiting for. Spaceballs 2 was once a mythic maybe in the Mel Brooks universe. So I'm really enthused that it's not only real now but also has some family power behind it.

Plot details remain tightly under wraps (possibly locked in a galaxy very, very, very, very far away). But here’s what we do know: Rick Moranis is back as Dark Helmet, Daphne Zuniga is returning as Princess Vespa, and Keke Palmer is joining the cast in a brand-new role. Also, Josh Greenbaum has been tapped to direct.

The real-life father-son duo adds a perfect layer of meta commentary to Spaceballs 2. Think about it—Lewis Pullman, who proved he can be seriously intimidating as Sentry in Thunderbolts*, could totally lean into that energy and play a Kylo Ren-style villain. The parody potential is off the charts. But, hey, I’ll leave the jokes to the pros.

With Mel Brooks returning, Josh Gad co-writing and starring, and the Pullmans front and center, Spaceballs 2 isn’t just a sequel—it’s a full-on passing of the Schwartz. I don't know about anyone else, I’m all in.

Spaceballs 2 is set to open in theaters sometime in 2027. Until then, you can revisit the original film, as its streaming with an HBO Max subscription.