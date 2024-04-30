Is Angelina Jolie The Latest Celeb Planning To Move Out Of Hollywood As Her Divorce With Brad Pitt Drags On?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been engaged in legal battles over their divorce for years. Issues of child custody have been going on for so long that a number of the children that the pair have together have become legal adults in the period between when this all got started and now. But with some indications that the Pitt-Jolie divorce may be in its endgame, the word is the actress may take the opportunity to do what many celebrities have done in recent years, and leave Hollywood.

It’s become something of a trend as several of Hollywood’s big names have decided to move out of the city. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively went to New York when they were not in Wales. Mark Wahlberg has moved to Las Vegas. Now Radar Online is now reporting that Angelina Jolie may also be headed to the Big Apple, once custody and visitation issues have been finalized with her ex Brad Pitt.

Pitt And Jolie Have Been Battling Over Custody For Years

Pitt and Jolie have battled over the custody of their six children. Jolie wanted to retain full custody and severely limit Pitt’s visitation, but a judge ruled in Pitt’s favor back in 2021. Jolie had been unhappy with the ruling, and it seems that while most of the headlines generated by Pitt and Jolie right now surround their fight over a winery they owned together, the custody issues are still ongoing.

At this point, the custody and visitation deal, when it’s finally agreed on, will only impact Knox and Vivianne, the 15-year-old twins and the youngest of Pitt and Jolie’s children. The next oldest, Shiloh, is on the verge of turning 18, and reports are that when she does, she reportedly plans to move in with her father. That change would have potentially been a minor one, as Pitt and Jolie currently live only blocks away from each other, but if the Maleficent star does move to New York, that will change things somewhat.

Even Once The Divorce Is Done Pitt And Jolie Aren’t Done In Court

Even if the divorce is finalized in the coming weeks or months, it won’t end the courtroom battles between the two stars. Pitt is suing Jolie, and being countersued by her company, over Jolie’s sale of her share of a winery the two owned when they were married. Jolie sold her share to a third party, which Pitt is now suing over, claiming the two had an agreement that neither could sell without the approval of the other.

Even if that lawsuit drags on, it can likely still be handled with Jolie in New York so if the actress is looking to move, it could happen sooner than later.