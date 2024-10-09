Lisa Kudrow Just Revealed The Story Behind How Romy And Michele Came Into Being, And I Had No Idea Jon Lovitz Was Involved

It's possible that a number of movie fans are familiar with the classic comedy Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the lead roles. However, what you might not know about how the movie came to be -- and how Jon Lovitz was involved in a way. Well, if so, I’m right there with you. Both Lovitz and Kudrow are big comedy hitters and have been in some of the most watchable series ever , in SNL and Friends respectively. However, they also go way back.

Lisa Kudrow has deep comedy roots and was a part of the LA comedy troupe the Groundlings. The actress shared -- while on a panel with five decades' worth of female Groundlings members speaking to the LA Times -- that she and Jon Lovitz grew up together. Apparently, the actress was seeking advice on how to get into acting, and Lovitz made a keen suggestion. In Kudrow's own words:

I grew up with my brother’s best friend, Jon Lovitz. The summer I graduated college is when he got into Saturday Night Live. I told him, ‘I think I want to give acting a try.” And he said, ‘Great, go to the Groundlings. I was a theater major in college. I’ve taken a lot of acting classes. The place I learned the most useful tools was at the Groundlings. So go there and take those classes and see what happens.’ It was the only game in town in terms of sketch comedy and improvisation. I felt like, ‘I think I need to be a comedic actor. I really can’t see myself in an acting class with a bunch of brooding introspection.’ I called just to take classes, and the person on the phone said, ‘When’s the last time you performed?’ I said, ‘Oh, junior high!’ ‘Well we’re going to send you to a teacher named Cynthia Szigeti, and you’ll do that for a while, then you can come audition for our classes.’

It's definitely surprising to hear about this connection between the two actors, but I'm here for it. That aside, taking advice from people can definitely be a gamble, especially when you're in the entertainment industry. However, it would seem that the NewsRadio alum steered the eventual Phoebe Buffay actress in the right direction. Seriously, there's nothing like having good friends who have your best interest in mind.

As Lisa Kudrow became a part of the Groundlings, career opportunities began to present themselves. Interestingly enough, it was around that time that the Mad About You cast member went out for an intriguing gig that would end up changing her life. Kudrow recounted:

There was another Groundling, Robin Schiff, who had written a play, ‘Ladies Room.’ They needed to hold backers’ auditions to get funding. They were asking teachers, ‘Who looks promising?’ Tracy Newman recommended that I audition for the backers’ audition. It was my first audition ever, and I got it! The character’s name was Airhead No 2. The backers liked it and funded the play, and I was cast in the play as Airhead No 2. It was me and another girl who was Airhead No 1. But now they had names, and they were Romy and Michele. That was my first audition, my first play, and my first professional character.

And the rest is, as they say, movie history! Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, which eventually hit theaters in 1997, connected with its viewers in various ways. It's been noted for a number of great scenes, including Alan Cumming's dance number . The David Mirkin-helmed film was a humorously smart, female-led piece that welcomed any viewer who wasn’t a part of the "in crowd" while in school themselves.

It’s funny to think that there was a time at which Lisa Kudrow wasn't a household name. Today, it's even wilder to know that fans can thank the Jon Lovitz-to-Groundlings-pipeline for her start in the business. And, without Lovitz, who knows if fans would've ever been graced with Kudrow's winning performance as Michele Weinberger. And, considering her impeccable work in the film, that's a reality I don't want to imagine.

Anyone who'd like to check out Romy and Michele's High School Reunion now using a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription .