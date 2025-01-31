Following Demi Moore's First Oscar Nomination, She Reflected On Thinking About Leaving Acting And Why The Substance Was A Sign That She Was 'Not Done Yet'

Part of the annual Oscar race comes down to talent. You have to make a great movie, give a spectacular performance, or operate near the top of your craft to earn an Academy Award nomination . Another part of the process, though, is your “story,” and that can evolve as an awards campaign rolls along. Sometimes, the story works against you, which is something that Emilia Perez actress Karla Sofia Gascon is finding out . Most times, an uplifting narrative forms, and carries someone to the podium on Oscars night. That seems to be what’s going on with Demi Moore, whose unforgettable performance in The Substance earned the actress her first Oscar nomination, and wiped away some of the doubts she had about her own career.

Let’s look over what Demi Moore has said about her career since earning awards recognition for The Substance .

It’s easy to overlook the fact that, for decades, Demi Moore was one of the most powerful, and bankable, actors in Hollywood. She was a member of the infamous Brat Pack in the 1980s. She married Bruce Willis , forming one of the film industry’s most influential power couples. And in her prime, she carried movies like Striptease, Ghost, G.I. Jane, A Few Good Men and more to box office supremacy.

But while speaking to EW about the recognition she’s now receiving thanks to her role in The Substance, Moore makes it clear that criticisms of her and her abilities made her think that her career was over. Specifically, Moore opened up during her Golden Globes acceptance speech about a producer who’d dismissed her as a “popcorn” actress… whatever that means. Asked by EW if she has heard from that producer, Moore told the magazine:

The most important part of that is that what that person said or didn’t say is irrelevant. How I held it was everything. It’s what I made it mean. It doesn’t matter if they actually meant it as I took it, but it’s what I made it mean about me, and it’s that I believed that I was never someone who would think or even consider that I could be acknowledged or honored for my work. I could do the work, but it couldn’t be something that was part of the equation. I think I believed that.

Words have the ability to cut through any defense, and Demi Moore admits that she gave that producer’s comments too much power. She admits that she believed that while she could find work – playing the villain in a Charlie’s Angels movie, as an example – she wouldn’t be allowed by the industry to participate in the prestige projects.

The Substance proved that person wrong. But also, proved them a little bit right.

Demi Moore and The Substance are not your usual Oscar bait.

Let’s talk, again, about the stories that form around Oscar campaigns. Even though the film was nominated for five Oscars including Picture, Director and Actress, the narrative forming around The Substance is that it’s an unconventional “win” for horror to be recognized in the top categories by the Academy. It’s rare that a genre film performs this well at the Oscars.

Demi Moore proved that producer wrong. She made it into a prestige picture that earned Oscar nominations. But she actually proved them correct, as well, because she did it by carrying a genre flick that happened to make worthy commentary on the lack of options for a fading star.

It’s really quite brilliant.

One of the defining points of The Substance is that many in the entertainment industry – in the cult of celebrity – strive to maintain their relevance by doing whatever it takes to appear younger. Director Coralie Fargeat takes that point to hilarious extremes , but that doesn’t detract from the lesson people should take away from it. And casting Moore in the role of Elisabeth helps make her point. The industry looks at actors and actresses differently after a certain age. But this movie reminds them, vividly, that overlooking talent is a mistake.

As Demi Moore explained to EW in the same feature:

[The movie is] that marker of the universe saying, as I said in my [Golden Globes] speech, 'You’re not done. You’re not done yet.'