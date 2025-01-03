The Lovely Message Blake Lively Sent Colleen Hoover Before She Defended The Actress Amidst It Ends With Us Lawsuits

Justin Baldoni's book to movie adaptation It Ends With Us had has a wild story, one with plenty of drama. The movie (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) made headlines over Blake Lively's behavior at press junkets, and now she and director/writer Baldoni have both filed lawsuits related to the other. A number of celebs have put their support behind Lively, as well as author Colleen Hoover. And it turns out Lively sent Hoover a lovely birthday message before she defended the actress.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios has already made a number of headlines, including Baldoni's own lawsuit against The New York Times. Hoover seemingly put her support behind Lively, and it's clear that there's affection between the two. Case in point: the Gossip Girl alum's birthday message for Hoover she shared on IG Story before all the drama began. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There you have it. In addition to their personal relationship, it sounds like Lively is hugely thankful for Colleen Hoover's work as an author. And working on It Ends With Us has seemingly changed her for the better... even if there's been some drama in the months after filming.

The various lawsuits circulating around It Ends With Us certainly feel like they're high stakes. Both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been named in Baldoni's suit, and VME has denied a number of allegations made by the film's director/actor. We'll just have to see how things ultimately shake out in the courts.

As previously mentioned, Hoover did put a message of solidarity out online after Lively filed her lawsuit related to It Ends With Us. While she didn't mention the lawsuit or Baldoni, her IG Story post read:

[Blake Lively], you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change.

With two different lawsuits coming from Lively and Baldoni, it certainly seems like the conversation surrounding It Ends With Us is going to continue for the foreseeable future. Whether or not they actually face off in court remains to be seen, but I could see it becoming another viral celebrity lawsuit like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. These are obviously very different situations, but the public has definitely been invested in both cases.

The drama surrounding the book adaptation seemingly helped to get more eyes on It Ends With Us, both in theaters and streaming on Netflix. Unfortunately, the drama surrounding the film seemingly puts a roadblock into chances of a sequel being produced. Although perhaps Hoover and Lively will collaborate on another story that doesn't include Justin Baldoni's character. Only time will tell.

It Ends With Us is streaming on Netflix now. Be sure to check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies.