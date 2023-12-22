'I Was Just So Madly In Love With Shane West': Mandy Moore Remembers Working On A Walk To Remember And How Far She's Come In Hollywood
The actress-singer also looks back on the enduring legacy of the beloved romance film.
Mandy Moore has always had a lovely girl-next-door relatability about her, and her completely understandable reaction to working with teen heartthrob Shane West in 2002's A Walk to Remember is even more proof.
The actress-singer -- who, fun fact about A Walk To Remember, turned 17 during the production of the romantic movie -- detailed working opposite her hunky, then-23-year-old, co-star during a wide-ranging interview with USA Today. She revealed that she was "madly in love" with West while making the film, saying:
Though the "Candy" crooner had already appeared in supporting film roles, including her iconically bitchy performance as bully Lana in The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember marked Moore's first leading role on the big screen.
She revealed to the outlet how she turned to her more experienced co-star for support during filming, because she was "such a newbie in every sense":
Despite any nerves she might have had while making the movie, the performer is more than pleased with the response the romance has had in the decades since.
When told that A Walk to Remember is still one of the top five search queries you get if you Google the star all these years later, Moore said she was "flattered" by how the film has endured with fans:
And she's not opposed to the fan-favorite film being remade. Moore previously dream-casted fellow pop icon Olivia Rodrigo to take up her role as good-girl Jamie Sullivan should an updated version of A Walk to Remember ever get made.
In the two decades since the romance film came out, Moore said she's become more confident in her acting abilities. The actress would go on to receive a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy nomination (though it should have been more) for her performance as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama, This Is Us, and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.
She told USA Today:
Moore is returning to television in her first post-This Is Us lead role in the second season of Dr. Death, which you can stream with a Peacock subscription. Mandy stars as news producer Benita Alexander, opposite Edgar Ramírez's thoracic surgeon, Paolo Macchiarini.
In terms of her future career, Moore says she's simply looking for "longevity," and she wants to prove to her kids that "Mom did some cool things with her life," telling the outlet:
Given how swoon-worthy her onscreen romance with Shane West is still considered all of these years later, we'd say she's already got the longevity thing down pat!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley