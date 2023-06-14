Margot Robbie Had A Sleepover For The Barbie Cast And No One Gave America Ferrera The Memo It Was A ‘Sexy Barbie Sleepover’ Party

One of the best things to look forward to for the upcoming Barbie movie is seeing this talented ensemble cast in the pink, pink world that Greta Gerwig created. Not only do we anticipate seeing Margot Robbie and her feet , but also the other Barbies that show being plastic is fantastic. This delightful cast of Barbie was so tight-knit that the ladies of the new movie had a sleepover party. Embarrassingly enough though, cast member America Ferrera didn’t get the memo about this being a “sexy Barbie sleepover” party.

A little girl's sleepover party would generally entail each girl bringing their own Barbie to the party creating their own adventures together. So you can only imagine all of the fun these actresses had when Margot Robbie said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that the cast of Greta Gerwig’s new movie got together for their own sleepover orchestrated by the Oscar-winning director herself. As Robbie recalled:

It was Greta’s idea so I can’t take credit. We all went to Claridge’s which is a gorgeous hotel in London. We all shared beds and wore our pajamas and ordered room service, and played games, and found out that America is exceptionally competitive.

I can only imagine how lavishing this sleepover party must have been. I’m sure there was no shortage of pink to be had there! Although if I was at that party, I can picture myself still making Barbie-themed recipes topped with pink frosting, even with room service at my disposal. Ken actor Ryan Gosling wasn’t able to make this overnight shindig, but that didn’t stop him from sending a Scottish man in a kilt to quote Braveheart at the party. That’s probably one of the most random, outlandish pranks to pull, but you can assume the cast had a good laugh about it.

One common problem that occurs during parties, in general, is being confused about the dress code. Apparently, awkwardness was experienced by Barbie co-star America Ferrera after not getting the memo about the expected overnight attire:

No one told me it was a sexy Barbie sleepover. So everyone was in really pretty silky nightgowns and I was in the most grandma floral twin set you can imagine.

Even though the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress didn’t go all Victoria’s Secret as everyone else did, the Australian frontrunner of the new comedy was actually impressed with Ferrera’s “granny” PJs. Robbie commented that it was the cutest thing seeing this Latina star looking “like an old lady but a 5-year-old at the same time.” I’m sure this only amped up the competitive gamer in Ferrera, or maybe a pillow fight. While the iconic cast posters reveal there’ll be a “President Barbie,” “Mermaid Barbie,” “Lawyer Barbie” and others, the Ugly Betty actress will portray the important human character of Gloria, a Mattel employee who discovers Barbie traveling through the real world. Each on-screen talent will truly stand out in their memorable roles.