Ryan Gosling Had A Man In A Kilt Quote Braveheart At Margot Robbie's Barbie Sleepover, Because Of Course

We are drawing closer and closer to the release date of Barbie and the excitement is very real as plot details are slowly being revealed. The entire cast is seemingly having a blast promoting the film and clearly had a lot of fun making the comedy together. Margot Robbie went through great lengths to fully embrace the Barbie character and bring the cast together, and this included holding a sleepover. While Ryan Gosling couldn’t make it, he decided to send a housewarming gift, in the form of a man in a kilt quoting Braveheart.

A Barbie cast sleepover sounds like the most fun event to ever take place, and truly captures the energy of the film. While the film’s Ken would likely be a fixture at this event, Gosling’s previous commitment made it impossible for him to attend. However, the First Man star couldn’t let his absence be felt, and decided to send something funny to the slumber party. Director and sleepover attendee Greta Gerwig recounted Gosling’s prank, telling GQ:

And this man, this Scottish man, in a full kilt, showed up and played the bagpipes. And then he read a speech from Braveheart. And then he left.

Thus us such an odd and ridiculous thing to send to a Barbie sleepover. Boys historically don’t always know what girls do at slumber parties, however Gosling’s best guess seems comically off. While I doubt the visitor was unwelcome, it is just absolutely bizarre. As to why the Oscar winner decided to send a kilt wearing man to quote Braveheart, Gosling reasoned:

Well, sometimes, you just need to hear it.

Maybe he is right. The Braveheart speech is iconic, and is often quoted and referenced in pop culture. I’m sure the cast recognized the reference immediately and had a good laugh about it before returning to their sleepover festivities. While seemingly random, it is objectively hilarious. Gosling has had such a great sense of humor with his Ken persona, I’m sure he thought this would be the exact kind of goofy thing Ken would do and just went with it.

Robbie seemingly also got into the Barbie persona, and it didn’t stop at cast sleepovers. The I, Tonya actress also sent Gosling presents addressed to “Ken” during filming to keep him in the BarbieLand headspace. I can’t think of anything more adorable, and I’m sure these two had the best co-star bond. The trailers show the duo looking absolutely picture perfect in their bright pink, Barbie-core outfits, getting up to shenanigans. While I personally can’t wait to see Barbie, I’m also waiting by the phone for an invite to the next sleepover. I’ll wear the kilt if need-be.

Barbie will be available to see exclusively in theaters on July 21st. It is set to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters, and will likely be one of the most talked about films of the year, so make sure to check it out. For more information on other films coming to cinemas later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.