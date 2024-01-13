Margot Robbie Is Rumored To Have Taken Out Insurance On Her Feet. She Wouldn't Be The First A-Lister To Do This Sort Of Thing

Audiences’ love for Margot Robbie’s turn as Mattel's most iconic doll can be traced back to the first Barbie trailer. Many were quickly convinced that she could pull off the iconic doll’s signature high-arching feet. Of course, she delivered, and those famous dogs served as a plot device in the billion-dollar blockbuster. Now, Robbie might be cashing in on the Internet's obsession with her feet. Rumors are swirling around the Oscar-nominated actress, and it's been alleged that she's taken out insurance on her most famous body parts -- which isn't that uncommon.

Why Did Margot Robbie Allegedly Insure Her Famous Tootsies?

A source for RadarOnline claimed that the Barbie star insured her beloved tootsies for “tens of millions” of dollars. Margot Robbie allegedly took things a bit further by placing a clause in her contracts, which involves the care of her trotters. Of course, the actress has been keenly aware of the internet’s feet obsession, having been somewhat flattered by the online commentary. This online obsession supposedly even led to her taking better care of her valuable assets through “elaborate foot baths, foot wraps, massages, reflexology, scrubs, oils, and lotions.”

The buzz over the Focus star's feet began before the Barbie phenomenon hit pop culture. Moviegoers first became obsessed with her feet when seeing The Wolf of Wall Street, which served as her breakthrough film. What arguably sealed the deal was her iconic playroom scene, which saw her stopping on-screen husband Leonardo DiCaprio with her high heels. That moment was followed up by several noteworthy tootsie-centric scenes in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Some may have a hard time wrapping their head around the idea of the Hollywood A-lister allegedly wanting to make sure her beloved feet ware insured for any future endeavors. But, honestly, the thought of star -- who's in the midst of the blockbuster’s awards-season buzz -- doing such a thing isn't so far-fetched. A number of notable actors have sought to protect their assets in shrewd ways.

What Other A-Listers Have Had Parts Of Their Bodies Heavily Insured?

You may find it interesting just who has taken policies out on their limbs or other parts of their bodies. People reported that pop superstar Taylor Swift allegedly insured her famous legs for $40 million. This claim makes sense, as the singer-songwriter displays her long stems on stage and on outings with famous friends, including boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Tom Cruise is another global superstar that reportedly opted to insure himself for his movie projects. According to Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg, the film icon saved the movie franchise millions of dollars by putting himself up as collateral for the 2018 installment, Fallout. That proved to be viable after he broke his ankle during a risky stunt. He reportedly continues the same deal for every M:I movie despite pushback from insurance companies.

And, before the two aforementioned stars reportedly insured their bodies, Jennifer Lopez first made waves in the 2000s by reportedly insuring her famous butt for millions of dollars. The film and music icon denied the alleged policy on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. Around the same time, it was reported that Hollywood staple Julia Roberts insured her notable megawatt smile for $30 million, a claim she shot down while chatting with The New York Times Magazine.

According to People, other stars have insured body parts for endorsement deals. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly had her legs covered by the stocking brand L’eggs. It's also said that Emmy winner America Ferrera -- who was also part of the Barbie cast -- had her pearly whites insured by Aquafresh when she served as the toothpaste brand’s spokesperson.

You'll definitely want to take this latest piece of insurance news regarding Margot Robbie with a grain of salt. Still, keep in mind that it's definitely not unfathomable that she would invest her her famous limbs in such a way. While you chew on that information, you can check out her feet in Barbie, which is available to stream with a Max subscription. And keep your eyes locked on the 2024 movie schedule in case she has a project that pops up there.