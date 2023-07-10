Dua Lipa Went Fully Sheer At The Barbie Premiere In Sparkling Mesh Gown

Barbiecore has definitely been all the rage in the months leading up to the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Lead actress Margot Robbie has embraced the look alongside others amid the promotional tour. However, the film's premiere couldn’t escape the mesh dress trend, which has been ever present in Hollywood fashion. More specifically, Dua Lipa arrived at the event in a sparkly mesh gown that was to die for, as the singer celebrated the film. And you can't help but marvel at her keen sense of style.

The star-studded event was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Many of the stars of the much-anticipated film, like Margot Robbie and Issa Rae, rocked BarbieCore on the pink carpet, and the fits were stunning. Dua Lipa decided to channel her own personal style as well as her Barbie Mermaid character when she wore a sheer, bejeweled gown. The entire ensemble, from Bottega Veneta, is covered in crystals, and the only undergarment the “Don’t Start Now” performer wore underneath was cheeky white underwear. You can see the look below:

(Image credit: (Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic)

She paired the sexy ensemble with shiny, silver heels and dainty, silver jewelry. She wore her hair down and loose, giving off a beachy vibe like her mermaid character in the process. The back of the dress was open, as the star embraced the nude style, and you can see that for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The “Levitating” songstress isn’t the only one who's been embracing the nude dress trend as of late. Florence Pugh was a pioneer of the trend, causing an internet frenzy over her pink chiffon Valentino gown, and she more recently wore a blue version of the ensemble during Paris Fashion Week. Kristen Stewart also tried out the sheer look at the Berlin Film Festival, and many stars have followed suit. It feels like plenty of people are experimenting with mesh in fashion, but not every star has been brave enough to fully free the nipple. Dua Lipa did so beautifully, totally rocking the bold look.

Barbie is one of the star's first ventures into acting. Many who grew up with the iconic Mattel mermaid doll will likely agree that she was perfectly cast in the role, and I can’t wait to see her in the film. She has another acting gig on her plate as well, as she's also starring alongside Henry Cavill in Argylle -- a film that will be available for Apple TV+ subscribers in 2024.

In terms of Greta Gerwig's film, the singer also contributed music to the much-hyped soundtrack. Her song, “Dance the Night” has been featured in some of the trailers for the film, and it sounds like a bop. Billie Eilish is also featured on the soundtrack, as well as Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and many other high-profile pop stars. I'm sure Dua Lipa will hit all the right notes with her music but, at this moment, let's just appreciate her commitment to the sheer dress trend.

You can catch the singer in Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21st as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. And check out her latest album, Future Nostalgia, which is available to stream now on Spotify and Apple Music.