Barbie Fans Are Obsessed Over One Key Detail Margot Robbie's Poster Got Just Right

July can’t come soon enough for all of us to see Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and the ultra-pink Barbie World she lives in. From the best Barbiecore fashions to the casting of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and others , it looks like the Lady Bird director delved deep into the world of the Mattel Inc. doll and will make Barbie fans proud. As fans build up their anticipation of the Barbie movie , they saw a key detail that one of the film’s posters got right and now we can’t unsee it.

As soon as the first look of Barbie came out , you knew that Greta Gerwig was on point with the details. Margot Robbie’s platinum blonde hair, her vibrant smile, and cruising around in her pink car. Other than the stellar casting and the movie providing us with a strong glimpse into the Barbie World, one fan tweeted about this tiny detail in one of the posters that remind us that Barbie is first and foremost a doll.

the way her hand is on the wheel… CINEMA pic.twitter.com/itTfGNHgFlJune 7, 2023 See more

Take a good look at how her hand is on the wheel. She’s not wrapping her fingers around it. Those digits of hers are being held straight out just like a doll’s would. So something tells me Barbie flipping her car in the movie's teaser trailer wasn't just because she was surprised Ken was hiding in the back seat. With 9,103 retweets and 106.1K likes on it, fans are catching on to these doll-like gestures. Another fan’s Twitter post also revealed a hidden detail in one of the promo photos of a hand gesture resembling a plastic figurine.

the hand people THE HAND https://t.co/nMNIYiS1QT pic.twitter.com/7GdgEbiMVQJune 12, 2023 See more

That folded hand is now just as noticeable as Margot Robbie's praiseworthy feet shown time and time again in the trailers. Could this be a coincidence or a purposeful action that the comedy’s A+ choice director picked out? This Twitter user was asking the same question.

Do u think she got training on how to hold her hand so they look like Barbie's in a resting position?

If the About Time actress really did get training to portray a doll, it shows that we’ll actually be seeing these talented actors portray more than just ab-flexing, smiley, fashion-ensemble figures. These will be dolls we’ll be watching which will be a hilarious contrast to see once Barbie and Ken venture off into the human world. While that one Twitter user showed us how Barbie’s hand looked not-so-holding the wheel, there’s another limb movement that Robbie was showing in that same poster pointed out by a different Twitter photo .

the other arm being bent grazing her forehead omg actual cinema IS back https://t.co/AlfxL0KfQ0 pic.twitter.com/nYTzJusvzGJune 8, 2023 See more