Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Know They Blew It With Bad Boys 4's Title: 'We Blow Stuff All The Time'

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is only weeks away from its premiere date on the 2024 movie schedule. However, despite Bad Boys 4 having a solid title, moviegoers are still sounding off about the sequel’s name being a missed opportunity. Of course, the film's stars, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, are aware of the discourse. So, after hearing the online chatter, the two actors took to social media to admit that they knew they blew it with the Bad Boys 4’s title.

After the fourth movie was announced, the duo acknowledged they messed up the title of the third film, which was called Bad Boys for Life. The title discrepancy was an oversight for Lawrence and Smith as they didn’t know Bad Boys 3 would become the success it did almost two decades after Bad Boys II. The issue reappeared when the Hollywood stars hopped on the franchise’s Instagram account to answer fan comments. Watch the Bad Boy co-stars admit to their wrongdoing in the honest and funny clip below:

A post shared by Bad Boys (@badboys) A photo posted by on

They did agree with the audience’s common consensus. Having the fourth film named Bad Boys 4 Life would be fun. However, the actors may not have known there would be a Bad Boys for Life follow-up back in 2020. Of course, hindsight is 20/20.

Honestly, the real star of the clip was Will Smith’s nonchalant comments. He seemed annoyed answering the question countless times, and he did get some funny quips in. He admitted the cast and crew blew it before, saying the commenter and others acted like they’ve never blown a prime opportunity. At least he could laugh it off after reuniting with Lowrey’s Porsche.

Bad Boys for Life came almost two years after the first sequel. It was a surprise pandemic hit in 2020, grossing over $426 million worldwide. It ended up being the fourth highest-grossing film of that year and the highest-grossing installment for the franchise so far. Its success led to the third sequel being greenlit. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will arrive on June 4.

However, moviegoers weren’t just in a tizzy about the sequel’s title. They started worrying that the third sequel was the franchise’s end, which Smith and Lawrence denied by mentioning they were ready for a fifth film. So, if the fourth installment is a hit, fans might see Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey partner up again for one more action romp. They already set the tone by saying the film isn’t a victory lap compared to other franchises. So, it would be nice to see the series end on a high note.

If you want to prepare for Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s release, don’t forget to rewatch the entire Bad Boys franchise with a Hulu subscription. Follow up your Bad Boys binge by watching the best movies on the streamer.