Matthew Lillard Says His Character Stu Mocker Is 'Definitely' Alive, Here’s Why I’m Convinced He’s In Scream 7
Stu Lives! But is he in Scream 7?
The Scream franchise has long been one of the best horror franchises, celebrated for being a solid horror comedy, its clever twists, meta-commentary, and the unexpected return of characters thought to be long gone—whether as ghosts or figments of imagination. Now fans of Ghostface have even more reason to be excited. Matthew Lillard, who offered a truly iconic performance playing the iconic Stu Mocker, has added fuel to a long-standing fan theory that his character might still be alive. During a recent interview, the Scooby-Doo actor’s playful and intriguing comments about Stu’s fate have reignited speculation, leaving us wondering: is Scream 7 about to deliver the ultimate surprise return?
Matthew Lillard, who portrayed the charismatic (and psychotic) Stu Mocker in the first movie, has fueled years of speculation about whether his character truly met his end in that now-iconic TV-to-the-head moment. Fans have long believed that Stu might have survived, and the SLC Punk! star seems to be fully embracing the idea. During an appearance on fellow OG Scream cast member Drew Barrymore’s talk show (via Bloody Disgusting), he hinted at the possibility, saying:
The previous two entries in the series brought back some beloved legacy characters, including Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott (before her absence from the latest installment), but Stu’s potential return would be the most shocking yet. And judging by Lillard’s responses, it seems like it's not in the realm of impossibility.
When asked if he’d ever return to the role that made him a fan favorite, the Descendants alum added:
Lillard's comments are intriguing for a couple of reasons. First, fellow franchise icon Skeet Ulrich has also shared his enthusiasm for seeing one of the most memorable Ghostface killers make a comeback. And perhaps more significantly, longtime series writer and director of the upcoming installment Kevin Williamson has previously addressed the fan theory, stating definitively that Stu is dead.
However, weirder things have happened in cinema when a series has a solid fanbase. Who remembers Andrew Garfield’s infamous response to whether or not he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Famously, The Amazing Spider-Man star denied his involvement in the film, only for it to turn out that he was, in fact, part of the cast. The Michigan native had a similar playful misdirection, giving the same kind of energy—especially with how adamant he is about lying to fans to maintain the surprise.
Talking to Game Spot during New York City Comic Con, The Five Nights At Freddy’s actor went even further, joking about being in the seventh installment:
Matthew Lillard's comments feel like a playful tease to the fandom, hinting that despite his denial, there might be more going on than meets the eye. It’s reminiscent of Andrew Garfield’s infamous "I’m not the werewolf" moment, where he repeatedly denied his return as Spider-Man, only for the truth to be revealed later. He could be playing a similar game, keeping us guessing until the big reveal.
So, why am I convinced Stu Mocker is primed for a comeback in Scream 7? Beyond the Shaggy voice performer’s teasing remarks, the next installment has faced several setbacks that fans of horror movies are well aware of. With the loss of the hot new stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega and the high-profile exit of director Christopher Landon, it seems like the filmmakers are scrambling to generate some positive buzz. What better way to inject excitement into the project than by bringing back fan-favorite Stu?
In a time where nostalgia rules (just look at Blumhouse’s Halloween revival with Jamie Lee Curtis), reviving Stu could breathe new life into the Scream franchise while honoring its roots. Whether or not Matthew Lillard is pulling an "Andrew Garfield" remains to be seen, but if Stu Mocker does return, it would be one of the most epic twists in Scream history. I, for one, have my fingers crossed.
While we await more updates regarding Scream 7, fans can stream the Scream franchise’s 2022 reboot and its 2023 sequel with a Paramount+ subscription, while the original first four flicks are available to stream with a Max subscription. You can also check out the 2024 movie schedule to plan your next cinema experience.
