Nick Cannon Just Admitted To A Huge Faux Pas On Mother’s Day, And Honestly Yikes

Mother’s Day serves as a nice time each year to show a little extra appreciation for those who birthed us, raised us and guided us through life, as well as to honor the people who are helping to raise our own children. While it may not be the biggest holiday on many people’s calendars, it’s probably a date that NIck Cannon ’s got circled, as he’s got six parenting partners to thank for his 12 children . He seems to have had the best of intentions for Mother’s Day, too, but unfortunately, things went wrong … like, really wrong.

Nick Cannon detailed his Mother’s Day faux pas on his new radio show The Daily Cannon, which he hosts alongside Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, the latter of whom is the mother of three of his kids. In an attempt to make his gifts more personal this year, he chose to pen handwritten messages for the women in his life. He told his co-hosts:

I tried my best. I really did. But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy whatever, you know — to show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart. Yeah, so then as I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. So when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama... See if I would have just got some generic shit that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.

Honestly, yikes. Nick Cannon has spoken about his polyamorous lifestyle, and it seems like they’re all able to make it work with minimal drama (at least publicly). But there’s got to be a fair amount of compartmentalization, and just because these women know he's been having babies with multiple other partners, it doesn’t mean they need to read the details of his feelings for them.

Abby De La Rosa — who has admitted to being “a little jealous” of the other women — doesn't appear to have been one of the mothers who received the wrong card, because she said she loved the gesture of doing something personal. However, when he admitted to mixing up the notes, she gave a disappointed, “Wow!” You can watch that clip below:

Three children were born to Nick Cannon in 2021, giving him seven total. However, after his son Zen passed away that December from brain cancer at 5 months old, The Masked Singer host admitted that he started “fucking like crazy.” He said it was safe to bet that the stork would be visiting multiple times the coming year, and he was right, as five more little Cannons were born in 2022. Things have since slowed down on the baby front, and anymore faux pas like the Mother’s Day stunt he just pulled, and that ship might sail altogether!