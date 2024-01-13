Mean Girls’ Amanda Seyfried Met The New Karen, And The Photo Is So On Brand

Teen classic Mean Girls is one of the most-loved Amanda Seyfried movies around, and though the actress has previously been candid about how playing the movie's ditzy blonde Karen led to setbacks early on in her career, she has been nothing short of supportive of the new Mean Girls musical movie.

Seyfried recently showed the 2024 movie—which is an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name—some love on social media after running into the new Karen, a.k.a. actress Avantika, at an InStyle and Lancome event on January 10 in New York City. The Crowded Room star posted a cute Instagram carousel of the twosome jokingly posing together:

Seyfried and the former Disney Channel star can be seen referencing one of Karen's most memorable moments from the original 2004 movie, when the delightfully daffy character gave a weather forecast by clutching her chest and proclaiming that there was a "30% chance that it’s already raining."

The O.G. Mean Girls cast member captioned her post:

Karen meet Karen 🎬🎀

Avantika—who joins Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners in the 2024 movie—also posted the same snaps onto her own page, captioning the post "mother is a Karen" and tagging Seyfried.

Unlike back in the early aughts when Seyfried experienced an embarrassing fashion faux paus on the Mean Girls red carpet, there were no style missteps from The Dropout star here. She looked positively glamorous in a satin shirt dress with a shiny black blazer and bold berry lip.

Along with meeting the Mean Girls newbies, Amanda Seyfried has recently reunited with some of her Plastics buddies from the original film, including Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Rajiv Surendra, and it was, in a word, fetch. The former co-stars all came together for a Walmart campaign in November 2023, and it was the first big Mean Girls gathering since that that Instagram cast reunion back in 2020.

Though the original Regina George, i.e. actress Rachel McAdams, skipped out on joining Seyfried and the rest of the cast for the Black Friday commercial, Amanda did say that the opportunity to reconnect with her old North Shore High School pals was a "dream." As she told Variety and Entertainment Tonight during their digital Golden Globes pre-show this past Sunday, per People:

It was like a pinch me thing. We had … it was two days of just a lot of catch-up. It was really nice.

And though that long-rumored Mean Girls sequel is unlikely to come to fruition, the Mamma Mia actress did say that she would "really enjoy" getting together with Lohan and Co. in the future for more reunions:

It’s not up to me sadly, but if it were, yeah, I think we would all really enjoy some more time together.

You can watch Amanda Seyfried and the rest of the O.G. Plastics in the original Mean Girls movie with a Paramount+ subscription. The 2024 Mean Girls is now playing in theaters, and following its theatrical run, the new musical remake starring Avantika will likely join its predecessor on that same streaming platform.

We'll definitely be watching both versions because, and this is the only time that this is true, two Karens are better than one!