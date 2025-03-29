As Megan Fox Reportedly Focuses On Her Newborn, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Feelings On MGK And Brian Austin Green’s Beef

,The 2025 movie schedule is going strong, whether you’re paying attention to the titles on offer or the talent who all make it possible. However, we probably won’t be seeing Megan Fox in action for a little while, as the birth of her daughter with ex Machine Gun Kelly has her focused on all things family at the moment.

The Subservience star has reportedly doubled down on that mindset too, as the feud between MGK and ex-husband Brian Austin Green continues, and she’s supposedly taken a solid stance on the matter.

Megan Fox Is Having None Of The Supposed Brian Austin Green/MGK Feud

An unnamed insider has spoken to Us Weekly , and they’ve made it pretty clear: Ms. Fox’s alleged feelings on this new round of bickering is not her concern. Rather, she’s reportedly “focused on the first days” of her daughter’s life.

In further laying out that stance, this anonymous source specified the following reasons for that position:

Megan does not love that MGK is fighting with Brian. Megan wants to stay out of their fighting. She feels it’s their issue, not hers.

It’s already been a tumultuous ride for the seemingly split couple, as reports of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s breakup saw them supposedly parting ways over unspecified materials that were alleged to be on his phone. The musician has still been present in the Expendables 4 actor’s life, leaving some to question if MGK and Megan Fox are truly broken up . Which may be part of the reason why the father of Ms. Fox's newborn daughter got a little hot under the collar.

Machine Gun Kelly Allegedly Blew Up At Brian Austin Green Over Inquiries About His Daughter’s Birth

It’s not news that Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Austin Green have been feuding in recent months. This may or may not have been triggered by Green’s December 2024 comments that addressed the Mainstream Sellout artist’s alleged treatment of Megan Fox.

The report cited above had even further background on what supposedly set off this latest round of alleged aggression. Apparently, Brian Austin Green shared an Instagram DM from MGK, which contained the following message:

Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS? Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public. You chose the wrong one to fuck with mr child actor. Go back to cereal commercials.

In comments on Brian Austin Green’s “defensive” posture surrounding his ex-wife, the Desperate Housewives vet has admitted that it’s not typically his sort of behavior. However, this information request isn’t solely from his end, as his fiancée Sharna Burgess has suggested that her children are the real drivers, as they’re excited to meet their new baby sibling.

Drama like this can be messy, and a happy resolution for all isn’t as easy as shaking hands. With Megan Fox’s focus on her new daughter, she’s keeping her mind on her. After welcoming this budding life into the world, the focus is reportedly on the young traveler who will eventually take their place in the world.

As this situation develops further, we'll be sure to keep you posted. However, for now it would seem that Fox is the most focused on raising her baby.