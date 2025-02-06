Brian Austin Green's Been Defensive Of Ex Megan Fox Amidst MGK Split And Cheating Rumors. Now He Opens Up About Why: 'That's Not Something That I Normally Do But It Just...'
Here's what Fox's said has said most recently.
Celebrity couples are known for fascinating the public, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But that level of fame and attention can be negative when dealing with struggles in life like divorces. Megan Fox knows this all too well, as her romance with Machine Gun Kelly and previous marriage to Brian Austin Green has made plenty of headlines. And the Beverly Hills, 90210 icon recently opened up about why he stood up for Fox amidst her relationship woes with MGK.
Trouble in the relationship became obvious to the public when Fox deleted her photos with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly back in 2023. Since then the pair had reportedly been working on things, with Megan Fox announcing their pregnancy in November. But when more issues followed, Green spoke out in defense of his ex to TMZ and on social media. The 51 year-old actor spoke to People about this turn of events, offering:
There you have it. It sounds like Brian Austin Green simply got too caught up in the moment, and felt the need to stand up for his ex-wife and the mother of his children. Fox and Green have coparented in the years since their split, and it sounds like they have a really healthy relationship. And who want to see someone they care for in pain?
There are a ton of eyes on what's happening behind the scenes with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, especially as her due date fast approaches. New reports come out constantly, with some of the latest claiming that they're not even speaking. But this will presumably have to change once their child is welcomed into the world.
According to Brian Austin Green, his comments about the situation were inspired by the way MGK has been addressing his relationship issues to the public. The musician has seemingly taken umbrage with the constant chatter, and the anonymous insiders who have been speaking with the press about the state of his relationship.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly not even speaking amidst the pregnancy is quite the claim, and is a long way from the way their relationship was originally perceived. Before the issues, the pair was known for the unconventional ways they showed affection to each other. That includes outrageous outfits, drinking each other's blood, and seemingly being attached at the hip. Only time will tell what's going to happen, and how they'll parent together.
