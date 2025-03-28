Are Megan Fox And MGK Done For Good? After The Birth Of Their Baby, Here's What An Insider Says

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made countless headlines during their relationship. Most recently Fox announced the birth of their daughter, although fans are curious about if the pair are together or not. And an insider who is allegedly close to the couple offered an update about where things stand.

Prior to Fox announcing her pregnancy, she and MGK aka Colson Baker were seemingly back together after working on their relationship and reportedly going through extensive couple's therapy. An anonymous source spoke to People about whether or not they've reconciled, sharing:

Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable.

Alrighty then. While the pair are seemingly on good terms, that doesn't mean that they're officially back together as a romantic couple. Still, it's encouraging to hear that they're able to co-parent with each other given their history.

The problems started between this pair of celebs back in February of 2023, when Megan Fox deleted their photos together after posting a cryptic message. There were rumors about infidelity, and she and MGK allegedly worked for years to get back together before their more recent split. The same insider shared hopes for their future, saying:

No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.

Only time will tel if this particular celebrity couple gets back together, but they'll seemingly be linked forever now that they have a child together. Luckily Megan Fox and her ex Brian Austin Green have been co-parenting for years since their split, so the Jennifer's Body actress knows how to navigate that particular type of arrangement.

Fans have been so focused on what's been happening between Fox and MGK because of just how crazy about each other the couple was before their issues began. They were constantly making headlines, whether it was Fox admitting they drank each other's blood or getting into hot water over their Halloween costumes. So when the narrative suddenly changed in the wake of their relationship woes, it definitely turned heads.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

As previously mentioned, Fox is no stranger to co-parenting with a former partner. She and her ex husband Brian Austin Green have been an example of how to make it work, despite the fact that their relationship ended. They continue to be on good terms, with Green even calling out Machine Gun Kelly in the wake of the new breakup.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of the time of writing, Fox isn't attached to any upcoming projects on the 2025 movie release release list, although she did have a recent release with Subservience. We'll just have to wait and see if she and MGK get back together as they continue to co-parent