Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Seemingly Doing Better As They Attend His Birthday Together, So Are They Still Getting Married?

Back when they got engaged in 2022, it seemed like nothing could destroy the passionate relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly . However, for over a year now — since the actress dropped a cryptic social media post in February 2023 that seemed to indicate MGK had cheated — things have been up in the air. Rumors and speculation are constant, especially with the couple refusing to clarify their status. Most recently, Fox was seen at MGK’s side as he celebrated his 34th birthday on April 22, so should we take that as a sign that the wedding is still on?

I’m not so sure we should fire up the gothic red river of Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding dreams just yet, but it’s definitely a positive sign that Megan Fox was there to celebrate with the Good Mourning star. People reports that Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) threw a party at his home, hosting guests who included Tiffany Haddish, Mod Sun, Amber Rose and Evan Ross. Fox reportedly was seen walking around with the birthday boy during the party.

The Jennifer’s Body actress was notably absent from the festivities (per TMZ ) at Machine Gun Kelly’s 2023 birthday bash, despite reports that they had reconciled, so her presence this year could be good news for fans of the twin flames.

The party, however, comes just a week after Megan Fox went viral for the relationship advice she gave to single ladies for the summer, advising them to stop pouring energy into boys because, “They’re just gonna drain you.” As the actress continued to be the topic of rumors about her romance with MGK in March, an insider confusingly reported that they “are still together as a couple,” but also “taking some space,” and Fox’s Call Me Daddy interview didn’t do anything to clear up the situation either.

Megan Fox told podcast host Alex Cooper that she’d learned her relationship wasn’t for public consumption and that she wouldn’t comment on where things stood with Colson Baker. She continued:

What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain.

Whatever label they’re giving their relationship, it’s clear that MGK and Megan Fox remain close and have a lot of love for one another. In fact, that’s evident in how the couple continues to fight for their relationship, rather than just calling it quits altogether. Therapy has apparently had a positive effect on their communication, and hopefully that’s been able to help both parties navigate the tougher obstacles they’ve faced as a couple.

In November 2023, Megan Fox published a collection of poetry titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous in which she opened up about suffering a “very difficult” pregnancy loss that sent the couple on a journey of grief “together and apart.” Machine Gun Kelly used his music to work through his feelings about the miscarriage in the song “Don’t Let Me Go,” which he released alongside a video in February.

It’s hard to say whether or not Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will ever make it down the aisle, but fans can at least take some comfort in the fact that she spent his birthday celebrating with him.