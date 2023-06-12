How Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Has Allegedly Been Impacted By Therapy

Being a celebrity can be a double-edged sword. While fame can give you awesome opportunities and money, it can also make one’s personal life into a very public manner. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly likely know this all too well, as they’ve made countless headlines over the last few months due to their relationship woes. And a recent report indicates how the pair have been impacted by therapy during this trying time.

While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were enamored with each other and super active on social media, their relationship got rocky over Super Bowl weekend. Fox turned heads by deleting their photos on Instagram , before briefly deactivating her account altogether. There have been plenty of rumors about their relationship struggles, and she’s been photographed without her engagement ring . A source close to the couple reportedly spoke to ET about the current state of their relationship, offering:

There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship. They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship. … MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy.

Well, there you have it. While their engagement is still seemingly up in the air, MGK and Fox have been reportedly putting in the work at therapy . This seems to have helped their communication, and the ongoing process of their reconciliation. Although the pair are seemingly not out of the woods yet, as it’s been a series of months since things went south.

When the drama began between the two celebs, Megan Fox shut down rumors about infidelity on social media. But the public wasn’t quite convinced, especially since their reunion has been such a long process. Despite MGK and Fox traveling to Hawaii together, they’re not back in pre-wedding bliss just yet. The same anonymous source provided another quote about the state of their engagement, saying:

Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever. Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to.

It seems that Fox and MGK aren’t done working just yet. But they’ve been seemingly working on their relationship for months, which is an impressive feat. Hopefully they’re able to find common ground and continue their engagement. Only time will tell.