How Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Has Allegedly Been Impacted By Therapy
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been in flux since Super Bowl weekend, and they've been putting hours in therapy.
Being a celebrity can be a double-edged sword. While fame can give you awesome opportunities and money, it can also make one’s personal life into a very public manner. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly likely know this all too well, as they’ve made countless headlines over the last few months due to their relationship woes. And a recent report indicates how the pair have been impacted by therapy during this trying time.
While Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were enamored with each other and super active on social media, their relationship got rocky over Super Bowl weekend. Fox turned heads by deleting their photos on Instagram, before briefly deactivating her account altogether. There have been plenty of rumors about their relationship struggles, and she’s been photographed without her engagement ring. A source close to the couple reportedly spoke to ET about the current state of their relationship, offering:
Well, there you have it. While their engagement is still seemingly up in the air, MGK and Fox have been reportedly putting in the work at therapy. This seems to have helped their communication, and the ongoing process of their reconciliation. Although the pair are seemingly not out of the woods yet, as it’s been a series of months since things went south.
When the drama began between the two celebs, Megan Fox shut down rumors about infidelity on social media. But the public wasn’t quite convinced, especially since their reunion has been such a long process. Despite MGK and Fox traveling to Hawaii together, they’re not back in pre-wedding bliss just yet. The same anonymous source provided another quote about the state of their engagement, saying:
It seems that Fox and MGK aren’t done working just yet. But they’ve been seemingly working on their relationship for months, which is an impressive feat. Hopefully they’re able to find common ground and continue their engagement. Only time will tell.
While things remain up in the air, Megan Fox has returned to social media lately. This was seemingly due to professional commitments like an ad for the new Diablo game or sharing the first trailer for Expendables 4. That blockbuster will hit theaters on September 22nd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
