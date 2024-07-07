No Rumors About Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian At The Infamous Fourth Of July Party This Year, But There’s Good News For Fans Of Megan Fox And MGK

The Fourth of July is known to feature plenty of fireworks, but nothing popped louder and brighter after last year’s holiday than the rumors about Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin’s infamous yearly bash. While both were in attendance again this year, they managed to avoid any continued scuttlebutt, and a different couple seems to be garnering the public’s attention — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The status of the twin flames’ relationship has been unknown for a while now, but fans are likely happy to know that they attended the big Independence Day party together.

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Attend Fourth Of July White Party

A couple of months after MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Megan Fox celebrated the singer’s birthday together , the couple stepped out for a White Party to honor our nation’s independence. Machine Gun Kelly shared several photos to Instagram that showed him and the Jennifer’s Body star with the soirée’s host Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and other A-listers:

The important thing to fans, however, is that they were at the Hamptons party together, as updates on the (formerly?) engaged couple have been few and far between. In addition to posing for pics, People reports that Megan Fox was smiling as the two stood close together at the party, whispering to each other. This sighting comes after they were spotted at the Nemacolin Summer Solstice Celebration in Pennsylvania in June and at Stagecoach in April.

Back in March, Megan Fox declined to comment on her status with the Good Mourning actor in a Call Her Daddy interview , saying that she’d learned their relationship wasn’t for public consumption. The couple got engaged in January 2022, but just a year later, cheating rumors circulated when Fox posted a cryptic Instagram message before deactivating her profile altogether.

Things have allegedly been up and down for the couple as they continue to work on their relationship, reportedly attending therapy to help them through their tougher issues. That includes the “very difficult” pregnancy loss that Megan Fox wrote about in her poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous and which Machine Gun Kelly sang about in “Don’t Let Me Go.”

Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Return To The Scene Of 2023 Rumors

MGK and Megan Fox’s fans likely aren’t the only ones happy about the couple’s appearance, as it possibly saved Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady from another round of relationship speculation. Rumors about the potential power couple would not die after Michael Rubin’s 2023 party, despite reports that Brady had actually been hitting it off with Emily Ratajkowski that night and Rubin himself speaking out to say the retired QB and The Kardashians star are just friends.

The CEO’s own Instagram post showed that both of the aforementioned A-listers were present at this year’s event, as well as EmRata, Odell Beckham Jr.--- who was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian earlier this year — and many, many other recognizable faces:

