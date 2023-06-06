Megan Fox Throws On A Corset To Support Diablo IV For Her Third Instagram Post Back In Action

Following Megan Fox’s return to Instagram, she used her third post back to support Diablo IV in an incredibly on-brand and fashionable way. While rocking a sheer black corset dress, the Jennifer’s Body star promoted the new game, and she gave fans an incentive to not only die in Diablo IV, but post those epic deaths online. Overall, I loved the post, and it feels like a perfect way for the actress to show that she is back and ready to rock, while also showing some love for this game.

Megan Fox has Expendables 4 coming later this year on the 2023 film schedule , which I’m positive she’ll use her social media to promote. However, at the moment she’s lending a helping hand to advertise Blizzard Entertainment’s game Diablo IV, which is the follow-up to its 2012 predecessor. To show her support for the game, and begin a fun social campaign around it, the actress played up her love for blood, and posted:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

If there’s one thing I love, it’s the sight of blood, and in Diablo IV there are rivers of it. Show me your worst in-game death with the #DiabloDeaths, and you might get a eulogy from yours truly, telling the world that you went out like a hero or a chump.

If you remember, before Megan Fox deleted her Instagram after uploading a cryptic post that many thought was about Machine Gun Kelly , the duo made headlines for a couple of wild blood-related happenings. Last summer, Fox and MGK drank each other's blood for “ritual purposes only” when they got engaged. There was also another occasion where the actress was seen licking the rapper-turned-rockers fake blood-filled syringe earring . So, I think it’s safe to say that when she says she loves “the sight of blood,” she means it, and is 100% down to see all the wild deaths that come from people playing this new game.

The ad notes that you can submit your videos at #DiabloDeaths. The latest game from Blizzard welcomes its players to hell when you go to buy it, noting that “the gates of hell have opened.” It is available on PlayStation, Xbox and Battle.net. The trailer for Diablo IV also shows Lilleth coming up from Hell to destroy the world, so Fox’s message makes a lot of sense. It sounds like beating her is going to be difficult, bloody and violent.

While they say if they can’t stop Lilleth they’ll “all be damned,” it would also be sick to get a eulogy from Megan Fox…so maybe try to do both. If you submit a death video on either June 6 or 7 on Twitter or TikTok there’s a chance she’ll read it on June 8.

This campaign for Diablo IV is honestly so on-brand for Fox. Not only is she a known gamer, but she also rocked an amazing black sheer corset dress that is right up her alley. The actress has been one of the pioneers of the sheer trend, and always looks fabulous anytime she rocks it. It also fits the aesthetic of her first two IG posts, which featured her promoting her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover for her big comeback and a black bikini for the second post .

All in all, it was an A+ ad with a fun twist for both fans of the game and fans of Fox. It was fashionable, edgy, fun, and a perfect way to cement the actress's place back on Instagram.