Megan Fox Has Written A Book, And I Can’t Wait To Read The Machine Gun Kelly Chapters

Actress Megan Fox has been a public figure for decades now, going back to her early work in projects like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and the Transformers franchise. She's also made countless headlines relate to her personal life, especially recently. Fans will get to learn more about her perspective, since Fox has written a book. And I'm excited to read the segments about Machine Gun Kelly.

For months now the public has followed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship drama. New reports indicate that they're on the mend, although fans will remain invested thanks to Fox's upcoming book titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous. She announced it on Instagram, check it out below:

Well, I'm intrigued. The title of Megan Fox's book is enough to turn a few heads, especially given her pair of high profile relationships with public figures. In addition to Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green and they continue to co-parent their children. We'll just have to see how much she shares about these experiences in the book.

So what is Pretty Boys are Poisonous about? According to the Simon and Schuster, it's a collection of poetry from Megan Fox. What's more there are more than 70 poems included in the forthcoming book. A quote was provided by the Jennifer's Body actress, which reads:

These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.

This is definitely intriguing. I have to wonder how long Megan Fox has been working on the upcoming book, but I assume it's been a while since there are so many poems. And as such, I have to assume that some pieces are going to address the ups and downs of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

The drama between Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancee started over Super Bowl weekend, where Fox deleted their photos on Instagram. Rumors about infidelity immediately started circulating, although Megan Fox shut down rumors about an affair with a guitarist. But when she was photographed without her engagement ring on, the public got more invested in what was happening within their relationship.

But it does seem like things are looking up for the pair, as Fox and MGK are reportedly back to wedding planning. They allegedly went through a ton of couple's therapy, and it seems that worked out. But I have to assume their drama inspired some of her poems for the forthcoming book.

