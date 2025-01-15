‘Just Smother Me Or Something’: Megan Fox Was Pushed Into Looking Back At Old Movie Interviews, And It’s Peak Cringe

Stars returning to old footage can be a lot of fun for their fans, but not necessarily for the entertainer themselves. Megan Fox’s experience of getting strong-armed into the common press segment is one of those moments. There’s no question that she feels absolute ick looking back at old carpet interviews of herself for Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen but it’s not that bad, really.

All of the current Megan Fox happenings aside, the star sat down with Entertainment Tonight to jump back into old interviews she had done. Via their Instagram post, a Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen clip made the cut. And while it’s not one of the coolest Megan Fox movies , she still made her mark in the film.

The New Girl actress had other feelings about seeing her 2004 self on the Disney movie premiere carpet. Ahead of seeing any footage, she was visibly dreading the vintage moment waiting for her. Immediately, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles alum was distraught, saying this of initially seeing the interview:

No. Please don’t make me listen to myself. What am I fucking talking about?

Personally, I don’t think it’s all that bad. Especially when it’s compared to some of the late ‘90s, early ‘00s looks out there, and her still being the same Megan Fox she always has been, she has nothing to worry about.

The Expend4bles actress then dove into her appearance, claiming it was awful.

What am I wearing? What is that necklace? Look at my hair and makeup. It’s so bad.

In terms of the early aughts, the 38-year-old looked very fitting of the time, complete with timely hair and makeup, thin brows and accent jewelry. Again, it all could’ve been much more cringe-y.

Megan Fox then jumped on the fact that the way she speaks hasn’t changed after twenty-one years. She exclaimed:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I still talk like that which is the scary thing. I don’t sound more mature or womanly at all. Look at my eyebrows. What in Jesus’ name? Where are my eyebrows? How long is this gonna go on? Ugh, kill me. Just kill me. Why are you doing this to me? Just smother me or something.

I can feel the ache in the This is 40 actress’ voice. The toughest critics tend to be ourselves, but from a fan standpoint, Megan Fox shouldn’t dwell too much on this old clip. She’s always been one of the most cool, beloved and outwardly attractive actresses of her generation–her scary sexy robot movie’s success on Netflix over the holidays is a testament to its longevity.

Amongst the Subservience recognition and snippet embarrassment, she’s had quite a turbulent year. Late last year The Jennifer’s Body star and long-time partner, Machine Gun Kelly, announced their first pregnancy before breaking up around Thanksgiving. Now, in the midst of the recent breakup with The Dirt actor, Kourtney Kardashian has been offering Fox support and care while in her final months of pregnancy. The Transformers actress is due in March 2025 and has been relatively quiet about it all, her ex, Brian Austin Green, on the other hand, has called out MGK's recent choices .

Whatever is ahead for Fox, including the arrival of her baby, I know it’ll be anything but cringe. And hopefully, in the future, if she’s agreed to revisit old cuts of her doing press she’ll change her tune. The footage may be interesting or unexpected but nothing right now calls for her smothering sentiments.