‘She Knows How Hard It Is’: How Kourtney Kardashian Is Allegedly Supporting Megan Fox Through Her Breakup With Machine Gun Kelly

I can’t imagine it’s been an easy start to the new year for Megan Fox, who reportedly split from Machine Gun Kelly just a month after revealing that she and MGK were having a baby. As the actress struggles to wrap her head around the idea of going through a breakup while pregnant, at least she’s got people to lean on. Kourtney Kardashian — who’s been through her own nasty public breakup — has allegedly stepped in to support the mother-to-be, and she’s been helping her friend in the sweetest way.

It was four years ago that Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox introduced Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly as their “future baby daddies” at the MTV VMAs. Their prediction may have been correct — Kardashian gave birth to Rocky XIII Barker in November 2023 — but this certainly wasn’t how Fox envisioned the final months of her own pregnancy. According to InTouch, the star of The Kardashians (whose sixth season will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on Thursday, February 6) is providing for her friend in the most thoughtful way:

Kourtney’s not trying to tell her what to do, she’s just there as a shoulder to cry on and someone that isn’t going to judge. She knows how hard it is to eat during these kinds of heartbreaking times so she’s having healthy soups and other comfort foods prepared for Megan and bringing them over to her.

That’s such a sweet gesture, and I love that the mom of four is making sure that Megan Fox has plenty of nutritious and comforting food so that baby can keep growing strong without the Jennifer’s Body star having to worry about cooking.

While Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly have described themselves as best friends (they even have matching tattoos!), it sounds like the Blink 182 drummer may be aligned with Megan Fox on this one, as the insider alleged:

Travis is being totally supportive too and making it clear he’s going to be on Megan’s side. He’s furious with MGK for messing this up.

According to reports, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were vacationing in Colorado over Thanksgiving when the actress came across some “material” on her partner’s phone, possibly text messages from other women. Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green was also nonplussed with the rock star’s alleged behavior, candidly telling Kelly to “grow up” while speaking to a reporter.

While many of Megan Fox’s friends are reportedly over her turbulent relationship with MGK since “this isn’t the first time he’s been a dog and gotten caught,” the source said Kourtney Kardashian relates to her, since she went through something similar with Scott Disick. The insider continued:

She busted Scott cheating on her so many times during their relationship. It was hell for her but she still took him back over and over again, just like Megan has done with MGK, so she gets it.

Kourtney Kardashian ended things for good with Scott Disick, the father of her three oldest children, in July 2015, less than a year after the birth of their youngest son Reign.

Megan Fox is reportedly due to give birth to her first child with Machine Gun Kelly in March, and if the romance is truly over between the twin flames, I’m glad that she has close friends who are not only there to support her but who also can relate to her situation. Here’s hoping all the best for Fox and her impending bundle of joy in the new year.