Sizzling Megan Fox Pics Show Off Black Lingerie-Inspired Outfit She Wore To Oscars Party

Megan Fox’s relationship with social media has been spotty over the years, as she’s left and returned to the interwebs multiple times over the years. The 39-year-old actress and mother of four made her way back to Instagram in full force earlier this month. Fox shared some truly steamy photos, and she’s shared even more pics since then. Now, the star is gracing her followers with a batch of photos taken from her recent outing to an Oscars afterparty. And the snapshots show her sporting a black ensemble that’s very lingerie-like.

While Fox may not have been among the 2026 Oscar recipients, someone could certainly argue that she was a winner from a fashion perspective. She rolled up to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Gold party after the ceremony in what was truly a head-turning look. Fox wore a black minidress that came complete with sides as well as lace cups. The Transformers alum shared several photos of the ensemble on her Instagram on Monday, and those pics can be seen down below:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

As can be seen above, Fox opted to simply add a four-word caption for the post, “i go both ways”. Fans can, of course, take that as they will. Overall, though, this is certainly a sweet outfit, and it’s honestly impressive how Fox continues to top herself – from a clothing perspective and a social media one as well. On the latter front, the post is drawing garnering considerable engagement, as it has over one million likes as of this writing. Anyone who needed more proof of Fox’s ability to break the internet shouldn’t look any further than this.

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In terms of the finer details of the ensemble, Fox also accessorized with some black sunglasses and a stunning choker necklace. She also wore garter stockings as well as platform heels. If this starlet was shining any brighter, I would’ve had to have donned some shades of my own.

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Megan Fox has proven time and time again that she understands the assignment whenever it comes to fashion. That point was further driven home this past fall when she attended an Academy screening of Jennifer’s Body (which is getting a sequel ) . At the event, Fox sported a flesh-colored corset that had dashes of faux blood on it. Such an ensemble was certainly fitting for a horror-related event.

Despite that public appearance, though, Fox has mostly been staying out of the public eye since she gave birth to daughter Saga Blade in March 2025. She shares Saga with former partner Colson Baker (aka MGK), who has hyped up her skills as a mother. Baker recently seemed to flirt with Fox while commenting on one of her Instagram posts, though sources indicate that she and MGK (who called off their engagement in 2024) were not getting back together.

The combination of these fresh social media photos and the public appearance at the Oscars shindig seem to indicate that we’re in something of a rebirth era for Megan Fox. I can’t say for sure whether she’d say it all that way but, regardless, her latest post definitely seems to be adding to the buzz that’s already been swirling around her.