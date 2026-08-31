Brian Austin Green Opens Up About His Health Struggles ‘Broke’ His Marriage To Megan Fox

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Zendaya and Tom Holland or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But this type of notoriety also means that the public is invested when breakups happen. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been coparenting for years since their split and the latter actor recently opened up about how his health struggles "broke" their relationship.

While Megan Fox continues to make headlines thanks to her famous ex Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Green for ten years. During an appearance on the podcast Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that his relationship suffered when he started to suffer from neurological issues. He admits he didn't know how to communicate in the midst of the scary health struggles, saying:

She was in there with me. But, again, I think there's that part of it that leads back to — she was young when we started dating, and it was a massive thing for her to go through at a young age. And there's that thing of like, ‘Oh my god, what is happening right now?’

This makes a great deal of sense. There is a 12 year age difference between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, so she was a young woman when his health started to decline. And while he wasn't good about communicating properly, he seems to think her age also contributed to the complicated state of their relationship. And that combination seems to have been a tough one for the former couple.

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Obviously they are on good terms now, coparenting their children together. What's more, Green even defended Fox against Machine Gun Kelly when her relationship was going downhill. In the same podcast, Green shared more about how his health issues negatively influenced their marriage, offering:

She was solely responsible for making money in the household, because I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t function, and [there was] just a huge amount of pressure on her. I think at some point it just really became the thing that broke the relationship. It just got too heavy. It became too much.

This was obviously a difficult time for Brian Austin Green, who was experiencing extreme neurological issues but unable to get any real diagnosis. That includes stroke-like symptoms that resulted in him struggling to do basic things like walk and talk. On top of their communication issues and health scare, that also means the Transformers actress had to support their growing family.

Luckily for Green he was able to get the help he needs eventually, and he and Megan Fox are on good terms despite their divorce. The Anger Management actor went on to share his perspective on their split years later, offering:

I’m sure, looking back on it, we can figure out a thousand different ways of handling things that, you know, came up. But I understand. I’ve made it a point in life of not being a victim, because it doesn’t serve me. Being a victim, sitting and pointing at other people and pointing out how people wronged you or what they did — I’m 52 years old. At what point am I going to go, ‘OK, I’m not a kid anymore. That doesn’t serve me.’

While celebrity divorces can often be a nightmare that results in years of litigation and sore feelings, it's heartening to hear that Green has such a healthy perspective on that difficult time in their lives. Hindsight is 20/20 and I have to assume that's a big reason why they're able to have such a healthy coparenting relationship in the years that have passed.

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In the years that have passed Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got together, getting engaged in 2023. Megan Fox had a high profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, but they've seemingly split for good as they coparent their own child.