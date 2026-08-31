Brian Austin Green Opens Up About His Health Struggles ‘Broke’ His Marriage To Megan Fox
Green and Fox have been coparenting for years after their split.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Zendaya and Tom Holland or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But this type of notoriety also means that the public is invested when breakups happen. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been coparenting for years since their split and the latter actor recently opened up about how his health struggles "broke" their relationship.
While Megan Fox continues to make headlines thanks to her famous ex Machine Gun Kelly, she was married to Green for ten years. During an appearance on the podcast Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed that his relationship suffered when he started to suffer from neurological issues. He admits he didn't know how to communicate in the midst of the scary health struggles, saying:
This makes a great deal of sense. There is a 12 year age difference between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, so she was a young woman when his health started to decline. And while he wasn't good about communicating properly, he seems to think her age also contributed to the complicated state of their relationship. And that combination seems to have been a tough one for the former couple.
Obviously they are on good terms now, coparenting their children together. What's more, Green even defended Fox against Machine Gun Kelly when her relationship was going downhill. In the same podcast, Green shared more about how his health issues negatively influenced their marriage, offering:
This was obviously a difficult time for Brian Austin Green, who was experiencing extreme neurological issues but unable to get any real diagnosis. That includes stroke-like symptoms that resulted in him struggling to do basic things like walk and talk. On top of their communication issues and health scare, that also means the Transformers actress had to support their growing family.
Luckily for Green he was able to get the help he needs eventually, and he and Megan Fox are on good terms despite their divorce. The Anger Management actor went on to share his perspective on their split years later, offering:
While celebrity divorces can often be a nightmare that results in years of litigation and sore feelings, it's heartening to hear that Green has such a healthy perspective on that difficult time in their lives. Hindsight is 20/20 and I have to assume that's a big reason why they're able to have such a healthy coparenting relationship in the years that have passed.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In the years that have passed Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got together, getting engaged in 2023. Megan Fox had a high profile relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, but they've seemingly split for good as they coparent their own child.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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