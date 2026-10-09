Megan Fox’s Collab With OnlyFans Creator Is Already Breaking The Internet

Megan Fox goes viral on the regular for the racy pics she shares online and for showing up to events in lingerie-inspired fits. So, why give it all for free? That seems to be the thought process behind a new business the Transformers star just launched with OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely on Thursday. And Fox already has proof of the demand she has for her new subscription-based platform. It’s being flooded with so many views it’s kind of breaking the internet!

Just hours ago, Megan Fox shared a link to her page on Subs.com where she’ll post exclusive “videos, photos and posts you won’t find anywhere else”. Just after launching the page, along with news that she’s become co-owner of the website with Stokely, she posted this on her Instagram story:

you guys keep breaking the site. they're working hard to get it back up 🥺

It looks to be up and running again, but wow, that was quick! Subs was launched a little over a year ago by Stokely after stepping down as CEO of OnlyFans back in 2021. It’s a similar platform for content creators that offers a place to do business through free and paid subscription tiers. Now that Megan Fox is involved, it looks like she could really put Subs on the map.

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Megan Fox has been given “a seat at the table” and is “helping [Stokely] build the platform” (via Page Six). Clearly, her first public day as co-owner is making a huge impression. Fox also made the announcement to her nearly 24 million followers with a bunch of bikini photos. Check it:

On Subs, fans can follow Megan Fox for free or subscribe to see all her exclusive content for $20 a month. There’s also an option to look at pictures on their own for prices that range from $18 to $88 per post. In an official statement about the launch, Fox said this:

Women have spent decades being told that visibility is power while someone else owns the platform, the audience or the image. I’m interested in what happens when women own all three.

This is Megan Fox’s second big brand deal in less than two weeks. She also launched a campaign with Ro specifically to promote the brand’s erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments. Oh, and in April she got on the celebrity soap trend with an ad with Dr. Squatch.

When she’s not strutting her stuff, she shares three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and one with MGK named Saga Blade. As of late, the rumor mill has connected MGK with Dakota Johnson. Fox is attached to the upcoming sequel to Jennifer’s Body with Amanda Seyfried, which is said to be filming soon.

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Megan Fox is clearly getting the attention of her fans with her Subs launch. We have to wonder how many clicks it takes to break a website, because holy heck!