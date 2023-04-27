Machine Gun Kelly Posted For His Birthday, And Fans Are Wondering About Megan Fox

For as long as there have been famous people there have been celebrity couples. Plenty of these pairs have been making headlines lately, especially Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. After initially going viral for wearing controversial Halloween costumes and admitting to drinking each other's blood, all eyes are on whether or not the pair will be able to reconcile after having some major drama. MGK recently posted for his birthday, but fans are still wondering about what's happening with Fox.

MGK and Megan Fox's relationship seemingly fell out over Super Bowl weekend, with the Jennifer's Body actress deleting their photos on social media, before (temporarily) deactivating her Instagram altogether. Since then Fox and MGK have reportedly been going to extensive therapy, as fans scour the internet for any information about how things are going. That's why the recording artist's Instagram post about his birthday turned so many heads; she was nowhere to be seen.

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Well, that's one way of celebrating. Machine Gun Kelly is known for being outrageous on and off the stage, and it looks like he rang in hits 33rd year in a variety of ways. That includes posing for a thirst trap, and having a massive party. And those are only the first and final images of the photo dump.

But the top comment on the post is (unsurprisingly) about Megan Fox. It has over 650 likes, and reads simply:

Where’s Megan??

Indeed, the A-list couple's fans have been dissecting any and every image of the two since their relationship troubles began. The public noted when Megan Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party without wearing her engagement ring, and MGK's recent birthday thirst trap is also sure to turn a few heads. Another popular comment from his birthday post also posed the same question about his fiancée, reading:

No Megan? 😢

I have to assume this is a question that Machine Gun Kelly has heard quite a bit since the couple entered this current state of uncertainty. But it hasn't been all bad news, as MGK and Fox were reported to be reconciling while on vacation in Hawaii. But the fact that she wasn't included in his birthday post will no doubt cause more fan theories about what's going on behind the scenes. As another fan shared in the comments section:

Uh oh where Megan?!

Of course, these weren't the only responses to MGK's photo dump. That first thirst strap got a ton of attention, with some fans wishing he'd stop covering up his more sensitive areas. One thirsty response read:

You just got every single female fan pregnant with that first one😩🥴🤣

Well, that's one way of telling someone you think they look hot. Hey, the internet is a crazy place. Although I have to assume that if MGK and Megan Fox are trying to work things out that these thirsty comments aren't helping. After all, there were already infidelity rumors surrounding them, which Fox seemingly shut down online.

As their personal lives play out, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seem to be doing well professionally. The former has a thriving music career, while Fox has upcoming projects like The Expendables 4 coming up. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.