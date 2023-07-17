Michael B. Jordan Is About To Get Back Into Shape After Post-Creed Hiatus, But Shared The Insane Number Of Push-Ups He’s Previously Done Every Day
Michael B. Jordan revealed the insane number of push-ups he'd done prior to his post-Creed hiatus.
Michael B. Jordan’s physique has been well noted and helped earn him People’s Sexiest Man Alive title in 2020. As a result, he continued to be the object of many women's desires. (Even the ladies of Saturday Night Live have a pillow of him.) More recently, since filming and promoting Creed III, Jordan has taken a break from his fitness routine. Now, as the A-lister prepares to get back in shape, he shared the insane number of push-ups he did before he went on his fitness hiatus.
Some fans may be surprised to hear that the 36-year-old actor hasn't been hitting the gym, as he always appears to be in shape. However, given he juggled the roles of performer and director for the threequel, one can understand why he'd want to take a step back. The Black Panther star spoke with People about ending his fitness break while promoting his partnership with Propel Fitness Water. After years of collaborating with trainers, specialists, and nutritionists to mold his body for various roles, the actor-director has found his groove:
One could aruge that this was a necessary break for the star, since he's spent years putting his body through severe regimes and diets for various roles. Creed III was the height of that intensity for Michael B. Jordan due to the various caps he had to wear in addition to the physical prep. His trainer even said hitting the gym with him was like being in prison. So yeah, the entertainer needed some rest after his directorial debut, which he called "the hardest thing I’ve ever done."
The fan-favorite actor admitted his earlier workout regimes were quite intense, as he used them to prepare for projects like the Creed series and Without Remorse. You can't really argue with the results, of course. However, the number of push-ups and sit-ups he performed daily to get his body right is just wild:
Those numbers do track, though, given how jacked the Adonis Creed actor looked in the threequel. Of course, he knows his approach might not be for everyone, so he gave some sage advice for those getting back on their own workout regimens. The A Journal for Jordan star said:
Physical training wasn’t the only factor in Michael B. Jordan’s fitness journey. He admitted to loving food, but he had to get his eating habits back in check. (One still can't help but think about his insane post-Creed breakfast spread.) As the Wire alum mentioned, constant eating helps fuel his workouts.
In addition to his eating habits, he admitted that his exercise sessions shifted from intense strength and calisthenics routines to less-strenuous activities like swimming and baseball. Now possessing a new outlook on fitness, the Hollywood star revealed his fitness journey currently consists of more water and fewer late-night snacks. I'm sure he has the discipline to get back on the track. It's unclear just how many push-ups and sit-ups he'll end up doing moving forward, but I'd imagine he'll do what's necessary to get to where he wants to be.
As Michael B. Jordan gets back into top form, viewer should know that he has nothing slated on the 2023 movie schedule. You can, however, Jordan in peak physical condition by streaming Creed III using a Prime Video subscription, and stay on the platform to watch his Tom Clancy action thriller, Without Remorse.
