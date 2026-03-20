Michael J. Fox, Al Roker And More Sent Well Wishes As Bruce 'Buddy' Willis Turned 71

Bruce Willis is a film legend, although in recent years, he's become synonymous with his degenerating health. Back in 2023, Willis was forced to retire and was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Since then, fans have been following along and getting updates from his family, who have rallied around him. And after his wife Emma Heming Willis posted a sweet tribute on his 71st birthday, some celebrities offered messages of love and support in the comments section.

On top of serving as Bruce's caretaker, his wife Emma Heming Willis has been advocating for dementia research. While celebrating his birthday, she asked people to donate to The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund. You can check out the post in question below:

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) A photo posted by on

How sweet is that? On top of showing Bruce Willis during a simpler time in their lives, her message also took the time to try and make a difference with FTD research on the legendary actor's 71st birthday. It's hard not to be touched by her dedication to her husband and the community.

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Bruce Willis' best movies often showed him as a badass, so his frontotemporal dementia stands in juxtaposition to his previous public image. A number of public figures gave both him and Emma love in the above posts' comments section, some responses read:

Bruno buddy, happy b-day! We rocked the 80s !!! 🎸 feel all the love you’ve earned.And amazing Emma.. love You too … 🙏 - realmikejfox

That smile - alroker

Happy Birthday Bruce ❤️ we will keep advocating for FTD, god bless! - theftdbrothers

Watching Moonlighting today because that was the first exposure I had of his greatness! Thanks for loving him so well! - bobsmileycomedy

There's clearly a ton of love there, as previously shown with the family's Thanksgiving photos. It really seems like Bruce Willis' loved ones have rallied around him, including his ex-wife, Demi Moore. And now folks like Michael J. Fox and Al Roker have shared sweet responses on the actor's 71st birthday.

Bruce's wife has had a unique and emotional respective on her famous husband's declining health over the years. Emma Heming Willis revealed the "one blessing" is that the Pulp Fiction actor isn't actually aware of his diagnosis. And as such, the family can simply focus on making him as comfortable and loved as possible. Although she's also using their shared platform to advocate for FTD research.

The above post is one of love, but Emma has also stood up for Bruce when necessary since his diagnosis. For instance, she asked paprazzi to stop calling out to him and creating confusion in public. Throughout it all, she's shown grace and dedication in spite of an impossible situation. Talk about a total class act. Let's just hope that his 71st birthday was one where the whole family could come together and show each other love.