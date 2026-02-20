Johnny Depp’s Surprise Gesture Gave Eric Dane ‘One Less Thing To Worry About’ Amidst ALS Battle

Yesterday, news broke that actor Eric Dane died at 53 following a battle with ALS. Fans of his work on projects like Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria are reeling from the news, and re-watching his work to honor the late actor's legacy. Details about his final days are trickling out, including a report that Johnny Depp helped to support his friend financially in his time of need.

Back in April of 2025, Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis, and his fans had been following his health journey ever since. A new report from Page Six revealed that Depp allowed the Grey's Anatomy star to live in his Los Angeles home basically for free, so he could focus on his health. An anonymous insider told the outlet that:

Eric [had] one less thing to worry about. [He was] living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns above the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could or — couldn’t for rent.

How touching is that? ALS is a terrifying diagnosis, so the fact that the Last Ship actor was able to put his resources into medicine rather than worrying about paying rent must have been a boon. That's one less thing to worry about in an otherwise daunting situation. Talk about a classy move by Depp.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Eric Dane shared how fortune he was to have family and people who loved him. And it looks like the Pirates of the Caribbean star is included in that list. Of course, Dane also shared anger over his diagnosis, which is perfectly understandable. The same anonymous insider went on to share why Johnny Depp opened his doors to his fellow actor, claiming:

Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden.

As previously mentioned, fans have been closely following the late actor's journey following his ALS diagnosis. He continued to work over the last year, including Euphoria Season 3. Dane also appeared on Brilliant Minds, earning a standing ovation from the cast and crew after filming. Back in June he also attended the premiere of The Countdown, in one of his last public appearances. He showed a ton of courage through it all, which is likely why the news of the actor's death has been such a gut punch to fans of his work.

Aside from working as an actor, Dane also became an ALS advocate, using his notoriety and starpower for the cause. For instance, He partnered with I AM ALS and joined the board of Target ALS. He leaves behind a legacy, in addition to his beloved roles in projects like Grey's Anatomy.

Our thoughts are with Eric Dane's loved ones during this difficult time, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart, who withdrew her divorce filing after his diagnosis.