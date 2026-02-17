Rumer Willis Calls Out People For Saying She Lives Off 'Money From My Parents' Bruce Willis And Demi Moore

There’s no doubting how famous Rumer Willis’ parents are, with Bruce Willis amongst the greatest action stars of all time before he was forced to retire from acting and her mom Demi Moore set to appear in the 2026 movie release I Love Boosters. However, Rumer is setting the record straight about how she supports herself and her daughter, after fans apparently assumed she was living off of her parents’ income.

Rumer Willis has one daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, who made Bruce Willis a grandpa when she was born in 2023. The 37-year-old has been open about her parenting journey, including what it’s like to be a single mom since her 2024 breakup with musician Derek Richard Thomas, and she posted a photo on Instagram listing some of the multiple tasks she juggles on a daily basis:

(Image credit: Rumer Willis' Instagram Stories)

Many fans in the comments appreciated the post, saying they felt seen and identified with the multiple hats that single parents wear. Others, however, apparently took issue with Rumer Willis’ post because of her parents’ fame.

Bruce and Demi’s daughter didn’t take the criticism lying down, either, as she posted a new Story to set the record straight, writing:

Just had to clarify since it seems there are quite a few uninformed and rude people in my comments on this post. I work 4 different jobs to provide for my daughter. I am the sole provider for her. I don't live off a trust fund or get money from my parents. Most of the time I don't have help with her. So how about y'all pause before you judge and assume.

Rumer Willis strongly rebuffed the notion that she skims off of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s fortune to benefit her own life by pointing out that she has four different jobs. For one thing, she has followed mom and dad’s footsteps into acting, even appearing in several movies with her parents.

Most recently she appeared in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s Doctor Odyssey, though strangely it wasn’t in the “Spring Break” episode that featured other so-called “nepo-babies” Ava Phillippe, Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence.

However, even after Rumer Willis clarified that she makes her own money, people still continued to call out her privilege, saying that having Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s money as a backup meant that she never had to worry about losing her home or not being able to pay her bills. Rumer responded to that as well in another Story, where she acknowledged her privilege but denied thinking of her parents as a safety net:

(Image credit: Rumer Willis' Instagram Stories)

She said she has experienced the financial stress that comes with inconsistent work, and she pointed out that someone with stability in one area like finances or housing might experience hardships in other parts of their lives. Rumer doesn’t mention her dad in these posts, but she’s opened up plenty about how hard Bruce Willis’ health issues are for their family.

Just because her life is different from others’ doesn’t mean she doesn’t have things in common with them, she said, continuing:

My intention with that post was to speak to common ground and shared experience, not to erase differences or deny reality. I think there’s room for both compassion for what others face and honesty about our own lives without it becoming a competition.

Clearly there are strong opinions on both sides here, but regardless of if or how much Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s financial situation has benefited their children, I love that Rumer set the record straight on how hard she works for her daughter, while still calling for us all to have grace for one another.