'She's Really Special': Michael Keaton Loved Working With Jenna Ortega On Beetlejuice 2, And He Explained Why

Jenna Ortega has been making waves in Hollywood with her notable performances in the latest additions to the Scream movies and he turn as the titular character within the Wednesday cast . Her next significant role, which Ortega herself confirmed , is in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel . Said gig should further cement her status as the reigning Scream Queen of her generation. Michael Keaton, a returning OG Beetlejuice cast member, recently shared his experiences working alongside Ortega in the sequel, expressing his admiration by saying, "She's really special." He also explained the unique qualities that made their collaboration memorable.

Michael Keaton expressed his admiration for Ortega's talent while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his latest directorial venture, Knox Goes Away. Needless to say, the former Batman actor's enthusiasm was palpable. When explaining why her loved working with her, he said:

Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone. She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special.

Michael Keaton's praise for Jenna Ortega's natural grasp of Beetlejuice's distinctive atmosphere and effortless fit into its enchanting yet eerie setting signals something exciting for fans who have cherished the original film for years. Returning to Tim Burton’s fictional world after nearly four decades can be tricky, as can slipping back into the tone and style of the OG flick.

Officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel aims to delve deeper into the narrative of one of Tim Burton's best movies . The 1988 film is a horror-comedy that stars Michael Keaton as Betelgeuse, a "bio-exorcist" summoned by a duo of spirits, portrayed by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, to oust the new owners of their previous abode, the Deetz family, brought to life by Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega’s casting sparked much speculation among fans. The X actress is set to embody Astrid, the daughter of Lydia Deetz daughter, played by Ryder. This casting choice should effectively bridge two eras of horror movie icons, as Ryder herself has left an indelible mark on the genre with her performances in Edward Scissorhands, Heathers and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Stepping into the whimsical franchise alongside returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara are Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux. Fans gearing up for the movie's premiere have another reason to be thrilled – the iconic music of Harry Belafonte from the 1988 classic is making a comeback. Yes, you heard it correctly. Catherine O’Hara has confirmed that the sequel will feature the cherished tune “Day-O.”