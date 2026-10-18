Mike Flanagan’s Exorcist Movie Is Ditching A Key Part Of The Franchise, But I Get His Reason

Three years after David Gordon Green’s Exorcist: Believer didn’t hit well with critics , the storied horror franchise is getting a reboot with Mike Flanagan directing the installment . At this point, the fan-favorite filmmaker has earned a great reputation for effectively telling haunting stories, and I’m confident he’ll be the perfect man for the job. With Flanagan providing his own terrifying take on one of the best horror movie franchises , he's apparently going without a key aspect of the series, and he has a good reason for it.

What makes the original Exorcist so intense even for seasoned fans , other than Regan’s gruesome possession, is its chilling score. But, when Flanagan spoke to ComicBook , he revealed that the infamous "Tubular Bells" wouldn't be featured in The Exorcist: Martyrs. That wasn't a decision Flanagan made lightly, though:

That was something I was pretty adamant about (not including). It felt at that point that we were surrendering some of our unique identity in favor of trying to pull that… For me, ‘Tubular Bells’ just kind of exists in amber in the Friedkin film. And it didn’t feel right to reach for it.

While “Tubular Bells” is a signature tune in William Friedkin’s 1973 masterpiece, I understand Flanagan’s stance on not wanting it to be in his 2027 movie release . It’s clear he wants to provide his own vision to a long-standing horror franchise. So, since he's not using the piano piece featured in Friedkin’s movie, I'm wondering if the Carrie director has something even more eerie in store. Considering he's working with frequent collaborators the Newton Brothers, I'd imagine the group will deliver something spine-tingling.

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Still, Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells” is certainly a haunting piece of work. It comes off in the beginning like a childlike lullaby that appears innocent, only for the melody to keep rapidly picking up the pace. Surprisingly enough, Oldfield’s track didn't even gain true prominence until it appeared in Friedkin's renowned horror film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As for the reboot, another change that the Gerald’s Game filmmaker plans to make for his upcoming horror film is the scare factor. As he explained to Comicbook, modern audiences aren’t as freaked out as viewers were in the '70s when they first saw the movie. This is all the more reason why Flanagan is taking on the challenge of making Martyrs the “scariest movie” he’s ever done . And how will he do this? By showing that no Higher Power will “catch you” when the Devil makes an appearance. I’m already getting chills here.

So, while “Tubular Bells” will be sitting out Mike Flanagan's movie, it feels like there's still going to be a lot to look forward to. Flanagan's always been one to take creative swings, and I'm eager to see what he does with this flick. Get prepared for demonic possessions and religious strife when The Exorcist: Martyrs opens in theaters on March 12, 2027.