Mild spoilers for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth lie ahead.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has been very fruitful for Quentin Tarantino. The 2019 movie led the filmmaker to write his debut novel and the screenplay for the new spinoff, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher, which just landed among new 2026 movie releases. And when CinemaBlend chatted with Nicholas Hammond, one of the few actors who’s part of both films, he revealed there was even more to his fictionalized Hollywood.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Other Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Spinoff That Could Have Been

Nicholas Hammond is a Hollywood legend in his own right, as he played one of the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music alongside Julie Andrews. Not only that, but Hammond also portrayed the first live-action Spider-Man during the 1970s. He was handpicked by Tarantino to portray Sam Wanamaker in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. After the 76-year-old actor reprised that role for Cliff Booth, he recalled how Tarantino was flowing with inspiration on the set of the 2019 film. In his words:

Quentin, he's got so many ideas. He got so in love when we were shooting the Lancer series that he started saying, ‘We're gonna do this as a series. We're just gonna make Lancer as a series, and you're gonna be the director, and Timothy's gonna be the star of the series and we're just gonna do this for real.'

How cool would that be? If you need a refresher, he’s talking about the western that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton guest stars on during the events of Hollywood. Timothy Olyphant’s James Stacy played the protagonist on the TV series, which actually did air on CBS from 1968 to 1970. Lancer had a ton of notable guest stars during its run including Bruce Dern, Sam Elliott, Ron Howard and Tom Selleck, so I can understand why Tarantino might have been interested in exploring more of the series.

Clearly, OUATIH had Tarantino’s gears turning! I would be so curious as to how his own version of Lancer would have shaken out. Especially, since we’ve never seen the filmmaker take on an episodic series before. Hammond also said this regarding his thoughts on featuring more of Wanamaker:

I would love to expand this character. I'd love to see him come back again. I can't imagine how he ever would, but sure, I loved playing the character. He's larger than life, and he's fun, and he's kind of like the director that on the one hand [everyone] dreads getting, but on the other hand, they sort of love, because he's sort of like the papa bear in the room.

Hammond briefly reprises the role of Wanamaker in Cliff Booth during a scene featuring Timothy Olyphant, once again in character as Lancer, this time opposite Scott Caan’s Charlie Peters. It’s a standout scene, and it had audiences cheering at the Los Angeles premiere.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Extended Cut That Could Still Happen Someday

I don’t necessarily expect Lancer to come to be, especially since Cliff Booth ended up being Tarantino’s Hollywood spinoff instead. However, during our chat with Hammond, he brought up something else from this fictional universe that could happen at some point -- an extended cut of Once Upon A Time… Hollywood. As he recalled about the premiere of the 2019 movie:

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We were all in Cannes for the first screening there, and the actors were all sitting together, and we all kind of looked at each other going, ‘I wonder what this movie's about.’ And then, afterwards at the dinner, we all compared notes as to how much of each of our roles had been cut out of the film. And like, Margot's going, ‘Well, about 60% of what I did got cut,’ and everyone else is going, ‘Yeah, well, about 40% of what I did got cut.’ So, we all had to kind of commiserate with each other that a lot of our favorite scenes didn't make it into the movie, but it would have been a five-hour movie.

While it may not have made sense for Tarantino to put out a five-hour movie initially, there’s certainly a demand for it now. And as Hammond added:

I think the actors still very much hope that someday Quentin will do [Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood] as a Netflix four-hour miniseries because then all those scenes go back in, and some of them were some of our favorite scenes. I had a couple [scenes] with Leo that Leo and I both just adored, but they were not central to the actual main drive of the story. So, it would have slowed it down. But to us as actors, they were just huge fun to do.

Hammond isn’t the only Hollywood actor who’s talked about the longer cut. Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson, has also has said “everybody lost a bit of stuff” via the theatrical cut and that Tarantino’s original, much longer cut included “Quentin’s writing at its best”. Tarantino previously said he would “probably” release it, but it’s yet to happen. I mean, he did the re-release of Kill Bill just last year, over twenty years after its initial release, so maybe OUATIH will get that same treatment one day.

We’ll have to wait and see if these ideas come to pass. But, for now, there’s so much more to explore from Tarantino’s Hollywood world in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, now on IMAX screens and coming to those with a Netflix subscription on December 23.