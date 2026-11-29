There’s Another Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Spinoff That Could Have Happened
"Quentin, he's got so many ideas."
Mild spoilers for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth lie ahead.
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has been very fruitful for Quentin Tarantino. The 2019 movie led the filmmaker to write his debut novel and the screenplay for the new spinoff, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher, which just landed among new 2026 movie releases. And when CinemaBlend chatted with Nicholas Hammond, one of the few actors who’s part of both films, he revealed there was even more to his fictionalized Hollywood.
The Other Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Spinoff That Could Have Been
Nicholas Hammond is a Hollywood legend in his own right, as he played one of the Von Trapp children in The Sound of Music alongside Julie Andrews. Not only that, but Hammond also portrayed the first live-action Spider-Man during the 1970s. He was handpicked by Tarantino to portray Sam Wanamaker in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. After the 76-year-old actor reprised that role for Cliff Booth, he recalled how Tarantino was flowing with inspiration on the set of the 2019 film. In his words:
How cool would that be? If you need a refresher, he’s talking about the western that Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton guest stars on during the events of Hollywood. Timothy Olyphant’s James Stacy played the protagonist on the TV series, which actually did air on CBS from 1968 to 1970. Lancer had a ton of notable guest stars during its run including Bruce Dern, Sam Elliott, Ron Howard and Tom Selleck, so I can understand why Tarantino might have been interested in exploring more of the series.
Clearly, OUATIH had Tarantino’s gears turning! I would be so curious as to how his own version of Lancer would have shaken out. Especially, since we’ve never seen the filmmaker take on an episodic series before. Hammond also said this regarding his thoughts on featuring more of Wanamaker:
Hammond briefly reprises the role of Wanamaker in Cliff Booth during a scene featuring Timothy Olyphant, once again in character as Lancer, this time opposite Scott Caan’s Charlie Peters. It’s a standout scene, and it had audiences cheering at the Los Angeles premiere.
The Extended Cut That Could Still Happen Someday
I don’t necessarily expect Lancer to come to be, especially since Cliff Booth ended up being Tarantino’s Hollywood spinoff instead. However, during our chat with Hammond, he brought up something else from this fictional universe that could happen at some point -- an extended cut of Once Upon A Time… Hollywood. As he recalled about the premiere of the 2019 movie:
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While it may not have made sense for Tarantino to put out a five-hour movie initially, there’s certainly a demand for it now. And as Hammond added:
Hammond isn’t the only Hollywood actor who’s talked about the longer cut. Damon Herriman, who played Charles Manson, has also has said “everybody lost a bit of stuff” via the theatrical cut and that Tarantino’s original, much longer cut included “Quentin’s writing at its best”. Tarantino previously said he would “probably” release it, but it’s yet to happen. I mean, he did the re-release of Kill Bill just last year, over twenty years after its initial release, so maybe OUATIH will get that same treatment one day.
We’ll have to wait and see if these ideas come to pass. But, for now, there’s so much more to explore from Tarantino’s Hollywood world in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, now on IMAX screens and coming to those with a Netflix subscription on December 23.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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